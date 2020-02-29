BOYS' BASKETBALL
Class 5A playoffs
No. 2 Fairview 60, No. 31 Fountain-Fort Carson 59
At Fairview: The Trojans were down 29-22 at halftime and came up just short of pulling off a big upset in the second round. No other Pikes Peak region teams are left in the 5A bracket after Pine Creek lost a 56-55 heartbreaker to Broomfield on Saturday.
"So proud of our team for fighting to the very end!" the F-FC athletics' Twitter account said. "Bright future for this program!"
Class 4A playoffs
No. 1 Mead 83, No. 32 Air Academy 49
At Mead: A 27-11 deficit in the first quarter proved to be too much for the Kadets in the second-round game.
Air Academy (13-12) ended a four-game winning streak.
No. 4 Golden 59, No. 36 Discovery Canyon 54
At Golden: The Thunder (14-11) were behind just 23-21 at halftime but couldn't break through in the second-round game to Golden (18-6), which owns an eight-game winning streak.
Nathan Wiggins led the Demons with 17 points.
No. 25 Lincoln 56, No. 8 Cheyenne Mountain 48
At Cheyenne Mountain: Despite Javonte Johnson's 22 points, the Indians concluded their season in the second round to Lincoln (15-10), which held its opponent to single-digit scoring in the first two quarters. No other Cheyenne Mountain player scored more than six points.
The Indians (21-3) dropped the last two games of their season.
No. 10 Pueblo West 50, No. 23 Sand Creek 47
At Pueblo West: The Scorpions (16-9) had a four-game winning streak before Saturday.
No. 11 The Classical Academy 45, No. 43 Mitchell 40
At TCA: The Titans had a strong defensive showing, highlighted by the fact that they held Mitchell (12-12) to a scoreless second quarter of the second-round game.
TCA (18-5) extends its winning streak to five games as the Titans will play No. 6 Skyline in the round of 16 on Wednesday.
No. 12 Erie 67, No. 21 Lewis-Palmer 56
At Erie: The 2019 state champions Rangers (15-10) fought hard after letting a 16-14 lead in the first quarter slip and fell to the higher seed in the second round.
Lewis-Palmer entered the season having lost nine players to graduation.
No. 19 Widefield 59, No. 14 Conifer 46
At Conifer: Randall Days had 15 points, Anthony Roberts contributed with 11 and the Gladiators started off strong with a 17-8 first-quarter advantage to pull off the upset in the second round.
Tim Mewborn added 10 points for Widefield (17-8), which has won five in a row.
The Gladiators will face No. 3 Longmont — last season's state runner-up — in the round of 16 on Wednesday.
Class 3A Tri-Peaks League Tournament
No. 2 Vanguard 71, Manitou Springs 43
At Florence: The Coursers (20-2) outscored the Mustangs 30-11 in the second half to claim their third straight district title.
The victory also helped put aside Vanguard's 62-57 overtime loss to Manitou Springs (18-4) on Feb. 19 in the league finale.
No. 3 St. Mary's 64, No. 5 Colorado Springs Christian School 54
At City Auditorium: John Klein led with 17 points, Andon Mindrup added 16 and two others scored in double figures to lead the Pirates (18-4) to third place.
CSCS (13-10) lost its second straight game.
No. 7 La Junta 63, Atlas Prep 45
At City Auditorium: The Gryphons (12-10) lost in their bid for seventh place.
Class 2A District 8 Tournament
No. 2 Peyton 55, No. 1 Dolores Huerta Prep 40
At City Auditorium: The Panthers (17-5) pulled off the upset to capture the district title over Dolores Huerta Prep (16-5), which had a seven-game winning streak.
No. 4 Calhan 57, No. 3 Thomas MacLaren School 51
At City Auditorium: The Bulldogs (9-13) won just their second game in five tries and captured third place over Thomas MacLaren School (10-8).
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Class 3A Tri-Peaks League Tournament
No. 1 St. Mary's 74, No. 2 Manitou Springs 38
At Florence: The Pirates (21-1) again beat a team by a large margin to extend its winning streak to 17 games and capture the tournament title ahead of the regional tournament.
The Mustangs (18-4) had won six in a row.
No. 3 Vanguard 52, No. 5 Trinidad 49
At Florence: The Coursers (18-4) bounced back from a loss to Manitou Springs in the semifinals and captured third place.
Class 2A District 8 Tournament
No. 1 Simla 44, No. 2 The Colorado Springs School 31
At City Auditorium: The Kodiaks (19-3) couldn't overcome three Simla players who scored in double figures and lost to the Cubs (18-4) for the second time this season in Saturday's championship game.
No. 3 Peyton 64, No. 4 Calhan 43
At City Auditorium: Kayleigh Mannering exploded for 23 points, Shelby Miller had 16 and the Panthers (18-4) won the third-place game over Calhan (12-10).
ICE HOCKEY
State tournament
No. 1 Valor Christian 3, No. 8 Pine Creek 0
At The Ice Ranch LHA: The Eagles (17-2-2) ended their impressive season in the quarterfinals to top-seeded Valor Christian (18-2-1), which was a state semifinalist last season.
The Pikes Peak region no longer has a team left in the playoffs after No. 7 Doherty lost in the second round.