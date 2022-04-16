BASEBALL
Cheyenne Mountain 3, Air Academy 2
Cheyenne Mountain 6, Air Academy 3 (doubleheader)
At Cheyenne Mountain: The Red Tailed Hawks scored three runs at the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat the Kadets in game one. Connor Frickey brought home two runs and was 4-4 at the plate. The other RBI came from Denton Damgaard.
Hays Chaney led the Red Tailed Hawks in game two with three RBIs. Ben Meyers brought in two more runs.
Cañon City 5, Durango 0
At Cañon City: Coletin Renn, Dominic Bosco and Brendan Chavez combined to pitch the shutout for the Tigers, giving up just three hits.
Ezavian Ortega was 4-4 at the plate with two RBIs to lead the Tigers on offense.
Manitou Springs 21, Salida 3
Manitou Springs 21, Salida 8 (doubleheader)
Salida: The Mustangs scored nine runs in the fifth inning on the way to a victory in the first game. Andrew Rhodes and Raymond McCaskey each had three RBIs.
In game two, Jake Thomson had three RBIs, and Rhodes, Hayden Martinez, Canon Feist and McCaskey each added two.
Palmer Ridge 7, The Classical Academy 2
Buena Vista 13, Colorado Springs Christian School 3
Buena Vista 14, Colorado Springs Christian School 6 (doubleheader)
Simla 11, Calhan 1
Simla 20, Calhan 5 (doubleheader)
Peyton 22, Flatirons Academy 1
James Irwin 25, Ellicott 5
At Ellicott: Tanner Natelli had five RBIs to lead Ellicott past James Irwin. The Thunderhawks scored 18 runs in the bottom of the third inning to secure the come-from-behind win.
Discovery Canyon 17, Elizabeth 5
Pine Creek 15, Doherty 0
At Pine Creek: Joseph O’Malley had four strikeouts to shutout Doherty and lead Pine Creek to victory. CJ Reid and Tyler Genrich each had three RBIs for the Eagles.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Mullen 11, Pine Creek 4
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Pine Creek 13, Rampart 2
At Pine Creek: Marielia du Toit had nine goals to propel Pine Creek past Rampart. Alexia Gonzalez added two goals and Kendall Dale added a goal and an assist.
Palmer 15, Overland 3
Overland: Ellie van Dyk had three goals and two assists as Palmer topped Overland. Mya Valdez added three goals.
Air Academy 16, Rams 10
At Air Academy: Madison Chidester led the Kadets with five goals, while Marguerite Schipfer had four goals and an assist. Emma Martin finished with three goals.
Palmer Ridge 17, Conifer 8
At Palmer Ridge: Natalie Jansky led the Bears with four goals and two assists, while teammates Lily Ragsdale and Amara Langstaff each added three goals and two assists.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Palmer Ridge 4, Pueblo County 0
At Pueblo County: Kendall Gouner scored three goals and Madison Inscoe had the fourth for the Bears. Inscoe also added an assist.
Lutheran 2, Manitou Springs 1
Fountain Valley 9, Rye 1
At Fountain Valley: Annie Wrubel recorded three goals and three assists to lead the Danes past the Thunderbolts. Emily MacDonald added three goals.
Falcon 1, Cañon City 1
Lamar 4, The Vanguard School 0
Doherty 5, Vista Ridge 1
At Doherty: Tara Veggeberg scored three goals and had an assist, while teammate Makenna Lockhart had two assists and a goal as Doherty topped Vista Ridge.
Evergreen 3, Cheyenne Mountain 1