BOYS' BASKETBALL

St. Mary's 103, Trinidad 40

At Trinidad: Sam Howery led with 24 points and 13 assists, Cyrus Hernandez added 23 points and the Pirates dominated in the Class 3A Tri-Peaks League game to earn their third straight win Saturday.

Luke Stockelman also had 19 points on five 3-pointers for St. Mary's (8-1), which had a 63-29 halftime lead.

The Pirates lead the state in scoring, averaging 86.4 points per game.

The Vanguard School 102, Ellicott 47

At TVS: Joseph Padilla exploded for 29 points, teammate Dominique Clifford added 28 and the Coursers (6-1) controlled the 3A TPL game from the beginning to earn their fifth straight victory.

Vanguard led 70-22 at halftime over Ellicott (2-3).

Pine Creek 60, Fountain-Fort Carson 58

At Pine Creek: It was another battle between Pine Creek and Fountain-Fort Carson, and once again the Eagles (8-1, 3-0) prevailed by beating the Trojans in a close call to claim their eighth straight win this season in Class 5A/4A Colorado Springs Metro League action.

Last week, Pine Creek beat F-FC 70-58.

The Trojans (7-6, 1-2) lost for the second time in three games.

Widefield 58, Pueblo East 38

At Widefield: Randall Days scored a team-high 28 points to lead the Gladiators in the nonconference game.

Anthony Roberts added 10 points for Widefield (4-5), which pulled away from a 21-21 tie by outscoring the Eagles 37-17 in the second half. Pueblo East (6-5) lost for the fourth time in five games.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Fountain-Fort Carson 52, Pine Creek 49, OT

At F-FC: The Trojans survived a late-game rally by Pine Creek to stay undefeated this season. Torie Bass led with 16 points in the 5A/4A CSML game, followed by Tauja Durham's 15 and Raekyiah Williams' 11.

Fountain-Fort Carson (11-0, 3-0) outscored the Eagles 8-5 in overtime. Pine Creek had rallied with a 16-11 fourth quarter to tie it up at 44-44 at the end of regulation.

Pine Creek (3-9, 0-3) suffered its fourth straight loss and second OT defeat to F-FC during the stretch.

Coronado 42, Palmer 35

At Coronado: The Cougars (2-9) overcame a 9-7 deficit in the first half to earn their second win of the season. Coronado went on to outscore Palmer (5-7) in the last three quarters.

Mesa Ridge 90, Elizabeth 13

At Mesa Ridge: The Grizzlies (5-3) opened up the 4A CSML game with a 31-0 lead in the first quarter en route to their biggest margin of victory this season.

Elizabeth (0-8) stayed winless.

James Irwin 43, Centennial 36

At Centennial: Ramiyah Byrd produced a triple-double with 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 steals to lead the Jaguars to their second win of the season in the nonconference game.

Aso Lefano contributed with 12 points for James Irwin (2-5), which snapped a four-game losing streak.

Centennial (1-5) lost for the third straight time.

Canon City 74, Harrison 49

Pueblo East 53, Widefield 42

ICE HOCKEY

Cheyenne Mountain 5, Pueblo County 1

Palmer 5, Liberty 4

Doherty 6, Rampart 2

Lewis-Palmer 6, Air Academy 1

GIRLS' SWIMMING AND DIVING

Woodland Park Tournament

At Woodland Park Aquatic Center: Widefield took first place, according to the school's athletics Twitter account, but no other details were provided.

WRESTLING

Arvada West Ron Granieri Memorial

At Arvada: Coronado's Ben Tonnessen pulled off a stunning 4-3 win over Cheyenne Mountain's Nico Gagliardi -- a state runner-up last season -- to capture the 195-pound title.

Meanwhile, Cheyenne Mountain finished fifth in the team standings with 138 points, behind Pueblo East's 243, Cheyenne East's 149, Jefferson's 148 and Grand Junction's 144. The Indians had six wrestlers finish in the top six of their respective brackets.

Coronado's Angel Flores won the 132 title after beating Grand Junction's Kieran Thompson with a 5-4 decision in the final. Mesa Ridge's Jared Volcic beat Cheyenne Mountain's Jake Boley for the second time this week to win the 220 title.

Earlier this week, Volcic beat Boley to help his Grizzlies win a dual match over Cheyenne Mountain.

Rebel Wrestling Invitational

At Denver South: Isiah Blackmon (106 pounds), Skyler Hunt (120), Sam Blackmon (132) and Cole Stephenson (145) all won their respective weight classes to lead Lewis-Palmer to the team title with 205.5 points. James Irwin (116), Rampart (107.5) and Cheyenne Mountain (102) finished second, fourth and fifth, respectively.

James Irwin's Auden Green (138), Jake Hustoles (182) and Jimmy Hustoles (220) each placed first, while Rampart's William Plummer (160) and Cheyenne Mountain's Max Stoyer (170) also won their weight classes.

Conflict at Cleveland

At Cleveland, N.M.: Falcon sophomore Tyler Valdez ended his time at the out-of-state tournament by winning the 120-pound title.

He beat Nikolas Trujillo of Cobre, N.M., with a 4-2 decision in the championship match.