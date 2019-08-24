FIELD HOCKEY
Liberty 4, Fossil Ridge 0
At D20 Stadium: Liberty’s win over the Sabercats marked the team’s first season-opening win in program history.
Palmer Ridge 3, Cheyenne Mountain 0
At Don Breese Stadium: The Bears extended a one-goal lead to three in the second half on the way to a season-opening win over Cheyenne Mountain (0-2).
BOYS’ SOCCER
Pueblo South 3, St. Mary’s 2 (2OT)
At Dutch Clark Stadium: Owen and Wyatt Barton each scored for the Pirates and force overtime, but Pueblo South’s Harrison Olmstead scored in the second overtime period for the win.
David Simmons had seven saves for St. Mary’s (0-1).
SOFTBALL
Rocky Mountain 15, Fountain-Fort Carson 5
At Centennial Field: Fountain-Fort Carson fell into an eight-run deficit early, but cut it in half with a four-run third inning. The Lobos, however, stepped up and scored six runs in the next two innings to force a shortened five-inning game.
Mackenzie Cordova led the Trojans (1-3) with two RBis.
Fountain-Fort Carson 15, Thompson Valley 0
At Centennial Field: The Trojans scored 13 runs between the second and third inning to clinch a dominant nonconference win in three innings.
Jenisah Mora knocked in four runs, and Vicky Alvarado, Michelle Aguirre and Mackenzie Cordova had two RBIs each.
Mora also earned the win in the circle, striking out four batters in three innings.
Pueblo Central 14, Rampart 1
At Rampart: Jayda Randle had the Ram’s lone RBI in a nonconference loss to Pueblo Central.
Pueblo Centennial 3, Palmer Ridge 1
At Palmer Ridge: Palmer Ridge held a one-run lead up until the sixth inning before Pueblo Centennial broke through to score three runs in the final two innings for a victory.
Rian VanWinkle hit an RBI double in the second inning for the Bears’ only run of the day.
Palmer Ridge is 1-2.
Palisade 13, Doherty 8
At Grand Junction: Doherty scored five runs in the fifth inning but it wasn’t enough to overcome a lengthy deficit in a nonconference game.
Shayla Mosier and Jasmine Costa knocked in two runs each for the Spartans (0-2).
Coronado 7, Pueblo East 3
At Holmes Middle School: Kyla Papenfuss and Nevaeh Santistevan had two RBIs each to help Coronado to a nonconference win over Pueblo East.
Savanah Starr and Lynia Henry also had an RBI for the Cougars (4-1), and Jenna Ruggaber struck out 11 batters in seven innings for her second win in the circle.
Arapahoe 12, Pine Creek 0
At Arapahoe: Brynn Jackson and Peyton Brown were the only two Eagles who registered a hit in a nonconference loss to Arapahoe.
Pine Creek is 0-3.
Peak to Peak 17, St. Mary’s 0
At Peak to Peak: The Pumas scored 15 runs in the first inning on the way to a dominant win over St. Mary’s (0-1).
Coronado 10, Woodland Park 0
At Holmes Middle School: Hannah Hoffman, Lynia Henry and Savanah Starr had two RBIs each for Coronado to lift the Cougars (4-1) to their second win over the day.
Addison Pakenham struck out seven batters in five innings.
Lewis-Palmer 20, TCA 12
Pueblo West 9, Elizabeth 5