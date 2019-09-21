FOOTBALL
Rampart 21, Bear Creek 7
At D-20 Stadium: Rampart earned its first win of the season after an impressive defensive effort, shutting out Bear Creek until the final minute of the fourth quarter.
Cale Cormaney broke open Rampart’s scoring in the second quarter with a 14-yard rushing touchdown. Dominic Vialpando then rushed for a 5-yard score in the fourth, followed by a 19-yard rushing touchdown by Chris Yoo on a drive sparked by a fumble recovery by Aaron Toney.
The Rams are 1-3.
Colorado Springs Christian 41, Platte Canyon 0
Grand Junction 42, Liberty 14
FIELD HOCKEY
Cheyenne Mountain 6, Smoky Hill 0
At Stutler Bowl Stadium: The Indians earned their first win of the year in the team’s highest-scoring game of the season against Smoky Hill.
Cheyenne Mountain is 1-6 and 1-5 in conference play.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Widefield 3, Palmer 1
At Widefield: Trevor Sipe scored twice and Salif Doumbia added another as Widefield clinched a nonconference win over Palmer.
Diego Gaytan had two assists and Andrew Jimenez had 16 saves in goal for the Gladiators (4-2).
Palmer is 2-3.
Salida 1, Fountain Valley 0
At Fountain Valley: A second-half goal lifted Salida over Fountain Valley in the Danes’ first loss of the season.
Jacob Thomassen had eight stops for Fountain Valley (5-1).
Salida is the top-ranked team in Class 3A, while Fountain Valley is No. 2 in 2A.
Eaglecrest 3, Doherty 1
At Garry Berry Stadium: Cameron Wheeler scored Doherty’s lone goal, assisted by Tyler Lockhart in a nonconference loss to Eaglecrest.
Freshman keeper Landen Raulie had three stops in goal.
Pine Creek 1, Discovery Canyon 0
At Pine Creek: Pablo Santos scored in the first half of a nonconference game, which proved to be the game-winner in a one-goal game.
Eli Young had three saves for the Eagles (4-2) in their third straight win.
The game marked the first loss of the season for Discovery Canyon (5-1).
Colorado Springs Christian 5, Pueblo South 1
At Pueblo South: The Lions scored three goals in the second half to extend their lead in a nonconference clash against Pueblo South.
The win marked the first victory of the year for Colorado Springs Christian (1-5).
Denver East 0, Liberty 0
At D20 Stadium: Two overtime periods were not enough to decide a nonconference game as Denver East and Liberty settled for a tie. Theodore Koch played 100 minutes in goal for the Lancers (3-3-1) and had six saves.
Colorado Springs School 9, Rye 3
SOFTBALL
Air Academy 8, Pueblo County 5
At Runyon Field: Air Academy broke Pueblo County’s eight-game winning streak, shocking the No. 6 Hornets.
Evelyn Daub hit four RBIs and Delaney Longo had a two-run single. Abby Litchfield and Maliyah Winn also had an RBI each for the Kadets (9-5).
Sophomore Brina Baysinger earned the win in the circle, striking out seven batters in seven innings with just two walks.
The win marked the third straight for Air Academy.
Peak to Peak 10, St. Mary’s 4
At Peak to Peak: Peak to Peak got off to an early eight-run lead and despite St. Mary’s efforts, the Pirates couldn’t overcome the deficit.
Kayleigh Wallis had two RBIs, while Liz Vall and Katlyn Long had one each for St. Mary’s (8-5).
Morgan Trechter struck out 10 batters through six innings to total 111 Ks so far this season.
Fountain-Fort Carson 14, Pueblo Centennial 4
At Pueblo Centennial: Mackenzie Cordova and Vicky Alvarado had three RBIs each, and Torie Bass, Jenisah Mora, Carolynn Dail and Michelle Aguirre also had an RBI each as Fountain-Fort Carson downed Pueblo Centennial.
Aguirre hit 4 for 4 and Cordova, More and Alvarado had three hits each.
In the circle Alexis Alvarado struck out four batters through six innings for the Trojans (10-7).
Rampart 13, Vista Ridge 6
At Vista Ridge: Brianna Jennings hit for the cycle and had three RBIs to help the Rams to a nonconference win over Vista Ridge.
Tarin Thomas knocked in two runs for Rampart (9-5) and also struck out nine batters on the way to her third win of the season in the circle. Vista Ridge is 6-9.
La Junta 10, Discovery Canyon 0
The Academy 14, James Irwin 4
Pueblo South 6, Falcon 0
Chaparral 13, Widefield 8
VOLLEYBALL
ECA Tournament
Fountain Valley 2, Florence 0: Annaliese Fricke had 10 kills for the Danes in a shutout tournament win over Florence.
Fountain Valley 2, Mitchell 0: Fricke and Kim Macdonald had six and five kills, respectively, on the way to a tournament win over Mitchell.
Fountain Valley 3, Evangelical Christian 0: Fricke led the Danes again with nine kills, followed by four each by Macdonald and Addie Ray.
Micah Elpers and Elana Sutton led the ECA attack with four kills each.
Florence 2, Evangelical Christian 1: Florence won the first and second sets of a tournament win over host team ECA.
Evangelical Christian 2, Mitchell 0: Kailey DeRuiter had six kills, followed by Amy Antes with four as the Eagles downed Mitchell in a home tournament match.
DeRuiter also had four aces.
Simla 3, Colorado Springs School 0
Lamar 3, Vanguard 0