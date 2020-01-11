BOYS' BASKETBALL
Pine Creek 60, Fountain-Fort Carson 58
At Pine Creek: It was another battle between Pine Creek and Fountain-Fort Carson and once again, the Eagles (8-1) prevailed by beating the Trojans in a close call to claim their eighth straight win this season.
Last week, Pine Creek beat F-FC 70-58.
The Trojans (7-6) lost for the second time in three games.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson 52, Pine Creek 49, OT
At F-FC: The Trojans survived a late-game rally by Pine Creek to stay undefeated this season.
Fountain-Fort Carson (11-0) outscored the 3-9 Eagles outscored 8-5 in overtime. Pine Creek had rallied with a 16-11 fourth quarter to tie it up at 44-44 at the end of regulation.
Coronado 42, Palmer 35
At Coronado: The Cougars (2-9) overcame a 9-7 deficit in the first half to earn their second win of the season. Coronado went on to outscore Palmer (5-7) in the last three quarters.
Mesa Ridge 90, Elizabeth 13
At Mesa Ridge: The Grizzlies (5-3) opened up the Class 4A Colorado Springs Metro League game with a 31-0 lead in the first quarter en route their biggest margin of victory.
Elizabeth (0-8) stayed winless.
WRESTLING
Arvada West Ron Granieri Memorial
At Arvada: Coronado's Ben Tonnessen pulled off a stunning 4-3 win over Cheyenne Mountain's Nico Gagliardi -- a state runner-up last season -- to capture the 195-pound title.
Meanwhile, Cheyenne Mountain finished fifth in the team standings with 138 points, behind Pueblo East's 243, Cheyenne East's 149, Jefferson's 148 and Grand Junction's 144. The Indians had six wrestlers finish in the top six of their respective brackets.
Coronado's Angel Flores won the 132 title after beating Grand Junction's Kieran Thompson with a 5-4 decision in the final. Mesa Ridge's Jared Volcic beat Cheyenne Mountain's Jake Boley for the second time this week to win the 220 title.
Earlier this week, Volcic beat Boley to help his Grizzlies win a dual match over Cheyenne Mountain.