SOFTBALL
CLASS 4A
Region 1 at Ulysses Sports Complex
Mesa Ridge earns a bid to the 4A state tournament with wins over Northridge and Weld Central.
No. 17 Mesa Ridge 19, No. 16 Northridge 8: The Grizzlies smacked five home runs in the Region 1 opener. Mesa Ridge was led by Solena Ornelas and Isabella Quintana with five RBIs each and Aubree Krubb had four. Ornelas, Quintana, Krubb, Sara Tutton and Katrina Robertson hit a home run each.
No. 1 Golden 5, No. 17 Mesa Ridge 2: Mesa Ridge scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh, but the comeback fell short. Ariadna Martinez and Katrina Robertson knocked in one run each for the Grizzlies.
No 17 Mesa Ridge 3, No. 32 Weld Central 2: The Grizzlies held off Weld Central to earn a spot in the 4A state tournament. The Rebels scored a run in the top of the fifth inning to cut the deficit to one, but Mesa Ridge did not allow a run in the remaining two innings. Solena Ornelas and Aubree Krubb were credited with an RBI each and Kylee Bunnell earned the win in the circle.
Region 4 at Runyon Sports Complex
No. 20 Elizabeth came home with the region championship with two upset wins in the tournament, defeating No. 13 Conifer and No. 4 Pueblo County.
No. 20 Elizabeth 7, No. 13 Conifer 2
No. 20 Elizabeth 6, No. 4 Pueblo County 2
Region 6 at Garden Acres
No. 6 Silver Creek 8, No. 27 Air Academy 0
No. 22 Widefield 19, No. 11 Rifle 16: Jocelyn Garcia hit two doubles and a home run and had two RBIs in a first-round regional win over Rifle. Hannah Hall and Sierra Segura led the Gladiators with four RBIs each. Hall earned the win in the circle through seven innings of work.
No. 11 Rifle 13, No. 27 Air Academy 12
No. 6 Silver Creek 12, No. 22 Widefield 0
Region 8 at Broomfield Industrial Park
No. 2 Holy Family 16, No. 31 Falcon 0
CLASS 5A
Region 2 at Aurora Sports Complex
No. 8 Smoky Hill 17, No. 25 Fountain-Fort Carson 5
No. 24 Fruita Monument 13, No. 25 Fountain-Fort Carson 6
Region 4 at Barnes Softball Complex
No. 4 Loveland 7, No. 29 Rampart 0
No. 20 Douglas County 11, No. 29 Rampart 6
CLASS 3A
Region 8 at Limon Softball Complex
No. 9 Montezuma-Cortez 10, St. Mary’s 0: St. Mary’s season ended 12-12 with a first-round loss in the Region 8 softball tournament.
FOOTBALL
Discovery Canyon 37, Thomas Jefferson 7
At D-20 Stadium: Marshall Pike ran for four touchdowns to help the Thunder to a 3A Central win over Thomas Jefferson to remain undefeated in league play.
Pike had two short runs, a six-yard touchdown and a 24-yard TD rush to increase his season total to 17 touchdowns.
Kenneth Pasion ran for an 18-yard touchdown and Dane Campbell set up Pike’s longest touchdown run with a fumble recovery in the second quarter.
Thomas Jefferson got on the board with less than a minute to go in the first half thanks to an interception by Stas Haralambopoulos and a six-yard touchdown reception by Keshaun Taylor.
The Thunder’s Connor Clancy had a 29-yard field goal and Xavian Andrews intercepted a Thomas Jefferson pass in the red zone. DCC is 6-1 and 2-0 in league play.
SOCCER
Fountain Valley 5, ECA 1
At Fountain Valley: Phan Dao scored twice, and Shuto Ushijima, Nick Heinz and Chance Maccagnan also scored in a dominant 2A Black Forest victory to take sole possession of first in league play.
The Danes racked up 17 shots on goal, while Jacob Thomassen had six saves in goal for Fountain Valley (10-3, 7-1).
James Singleton had the Eagles’ lone goal. ECA is 8-5 and is in second in the 2A Black Forest league at 7-1.
Atlas Prep 10, Ellicott 0
At Atlas Prep: Angelito Caballero and Lamario Nisbeth each had a hat trick and Diego Gomez had a pair of goals for the Gryphons to lock in their fifth straight win.
Atlas Prep is 5-0-1 in 3A Tri-Peaks and 12-0-1 overall. Ellicott is 3-9 and winless in league play.
Woodland Park 3, Pueblo County 2 (OT)
VOLLEYBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson 3, Pueblo South 2
At Pueblo South: The Trojans came out victorious in a back-and-forth nonconference match against Pueblo South, claiming a 26-7 fifth-set win over the Colts after South won the fourth 25-23.
The win broke a three-match skid for the Trojans (9-8).
La Junta 3, James Irwin 0