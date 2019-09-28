CROSS COUNTRY
Polson Ranch Invitational
At Sedalia: The Classical Academy senior Mason Norman won the boys race by 30 seconds, finishing in 15 minutes, 53 seconds.
Liberty’s Caleb Mann (seventh), Oscar Goll (eighth) and Colin Bervig (10th) and Palmer Ridge’s Colby Schultz (ninth) all finished in the top 10.
Palmer Ridge was the top local team, finishing third, while Liberty was fourth and TCA fifth in the boys’ race.
TCA freshman Sawyer Wilson was second in the girls’ race finishing in 19:01, about 15 seconds back of the winner. Kennedy McDonald was third, Rebecca Thompson fifth, Sophia Valentine sixth and Kotryna Obergfell 10th for the Titans, who won with 26 points.
Palmer Ridge was second with 49 points behind Maren Busath's (fourth) and Jocelyn Millican’s (seventh) top-10 finishes.
Rampart Foxes and Hounds Invite
At Cottonwood Creek Park: Rampart junior Ben Conlin won his home meet, according to the Rams’ Twitter account.
FOOTBALL
Harrison 14, Pueblo Central 7
At Pueblo Central: A short rushing touchdown from Romeo Wells in the first quarter and a 30-yard touchdown pass from Jaseim Mitchell to Kahli Dotison got the Panthers off to a 14-0 lead with two minutes to play before Pueblo Central scored in the final minute.
Harrison recovered a late onside kick attempt to improve to 3-1 on the season.
Mesa Ridge 40, Widefield 6
At Mesa Ridge: The Grizzlies won the second quarter 22-0 to pave the way to a 3-2 start to the season.
Paul Young completed a touchdown pass for Widefield’s lone score.
Cotopaxi 2, Cripple Creek-Victor 0
At Cotopaxi: Cripple Creek-Victor forfeited, according to MaxPreps.
FIELD HOCKEY
Cheyenne Mountain 5, Fossil Ridge 2
At Fossil Ridge: The Indians won for the second time in three games to improve to 2-7 on the season.
Cheyenne Mountain will look to continue to build momentum against Grandview on Tuesday.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Rampart 4, Smoky Hill 1
At District 20 Stadium: The Rams rolled to 9-0 on the season behind three second-half goals.
Oboyo Kuot led the way with a brace, while Domyniko Jordan and Simagen Collings got the others.
David Glazener made nine saves in goal and did not concede in his 72 minutes of action.
Canon City 5, Pueblo County 1
At Canon City: Kyle Smith led the Tigers’ attack by scoring twice and setting up another goal, helping Canon City improve to 5-2-1.
Jayden Morgan did not allow a goal in his 55 minutes of action, making two saves, before the Hornets scored late.
Falcon 6, Palmer 3
At Garry Berry: Palmer led 2-1 at halftime before the Falcons broke through for five second-half goals.
Falcon and Palmer have matching 2-5 records after the match.
Cherokee Trail 5, Doherty 1
At Cherokee Trail: The Spartans trailed by only a goal after the first half, but Cherokee Trail pulled away by winning the second half 3-0.
Doherty takes a 2-6 record into a home match against Chaparral before league play beings.
Colorado Springs School 4, Denver Academy 1
At CSS: The Kodiaks led 3-1 at the break and added a goal for good measure in the final 40 minutes.
CSS improved to 2-5 on the season.
Summit 5, Colorado Springs Christian School 1
At UCCS: The tough start for the Lions (1-7) continued when Summit came to town and scored four in the first half.
CSCS prevented a shutout in the second half.
Pueblo West 3, James Irwin 1
At Pueblo West: The Cyclones, led by three different scorers, used a 2-0 halftime advantage to drop James Irwin to 3-4 on the year.
Arrupe Jesuit 6, St. Mary’s 0
At Arrupe Jesuit: Three goals in each half saw the Generals coast.
St. Mary’s dropped to 1-5 on the year.
SOFTBALL
Lewis-Palmer 16, Pueblo Centennial 13
At Lewis-Palmer: Trailing 12-8 after four innings, the Rangers moved in front behind five runs in the fifth inning.
McKinzie Wade led Lewis-Palmer with four RBIs and five runs scored, while Sage Hazelwood, Ava Vander Weit and Lauren Phillips drove in three apiece.
Vista Ridge 14, Pine Creek 1, 4 inn.
At Vista Ridge: The Wolves scored at least four runs in each of their three trips to the plate.
Brynn Jackson’s home run was one of Pine Creek’s three hits.
Widefield 16, Palmer Ridge 0, 3 inn.
At Doherty: Jocelyn Garcia homered twice and had five RBIs, while Lizette Samora homered once and finished with four runs driven in, as Widefield (13-7) did all its damage in the first two innings.
Pueblo West 20, Widefield 2
At Doherty: Garcia doubled, and Macy Roth singled, drove in a run and scored the other.
Falcon 16, Palmer 1, 3 inn.
At Falcon: The Falcons made a statement behind an 11-run first inning.
Bryana Lucas and Corina Rodriquez-Skufca had Palmer’s only two hits.
The Classical Academy 16, James Irwin 4, 4 inn.
At TCA: The Titans brought 15 runs across in the third inning.
Senior Isabelle Davis led the charge, going 2 for 2 with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Molly Peterson added a pair of hits, RBIs and runs scored.
Emily Scheidler led James Irwin with two RBIs, while Kayla Peters had two hits.
Pueblo South 14, Fountain-Fort Carson 0, 6 inn.
At F-FC: The Colts scored their runs off 12 hits, while the Trojans were held scoreless on five hits.
Pueblo South broke it open with a six-run fourth inning.
Rocky Ford 11, St. Mary’s 1, 6 inn.
At Leon Young: Kayleigh Wallis drove in the Pirates’ lone run, scoring Yelena Valentine, in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Pueblo Central 11, Discovery Canyon 1, 5 inn.
At Pueblo Central: The Thunder got little going after Hailey Neener drove in the team’s lone run in the top of the first.
Discovery Canyon dropped to 5-12.
Lamar 11, Florence 1, 5 inn.
At Lamar: The Huskies scored their only run in the first inning.
VOLLEYBALL
Lewis-Palmer 3, Eaton 0
At Lewis-Palmer: A 22-point second set was as close as Eaton got from taking a set from Lewis-Palmer (5-5).
Danielle Norman (16) and Peyton Burnett (10) each had double-digit kills for the Rangers. Gianna Bartolo had a team-high 27 digs and seven aces.
St. Mary’s 3, Rye 0
At St. Mary’s: The Pirates held Rye to 17 or fewer points in all three sets of the sweep.
Jillian Kellick led a balanced effort with nine kills, while Alexa LeMack recorded 27 assists for St. Mary’s (7-4).