FOOTBALL
Lamar 45, Manitou Springs 7
At Lamar: The Mustangs (2-6, 0-4 2A Tri-Peaks League) fell behind 42-0 in the first quarter before scoring a touchdown in the final minutes against Lamar (6-2, 3-1), which is on a three-game winning streak.
BOYS' SOCCER
Liberty 3, Pine Creek 2
At D-20 Stadium: The Lancers concluded their Class 5A/4A Colorado Springs Metro League season in style, scoring two second-half goals to get past rival Pine Creek (9-5-1, 4-1-1).
Milas Norwood, Jeff Koch and Jesse Boyd each scored a goal for the Lancers (10-4-1, 5-1-0), who finished second in league play behind Rampart (14-0-1, 5-0-1).
Discovery Canyon 8, Falcon 2
At D-20 Stadium: Nathan Van Keulen records a hat trick in the first half en route to setting his school's single-season record for goals and lifting the Thunder to a dominant win over Falcon (4-10, 1-5 5A/4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference) in league finale.
The junior finished the regular season with 23 goals. He also had two assists for the Thunder (12-3, 5-2), who led 7-0 at halftime.
Sierra 4, Mitchell 3
At Garry Berry Stadium: Brayan Loera scored two goals to lead the Stallions in the Class 4A CSML finale over Mitchell (3-12, 3-5).
Abraham Sanchez and Carlos Corona also added a goal while Enrique Sierra finished with two assists for Sierra (4-11, 2-6).
St. Mary's 4, Dolores Huerta Prep 0
At Grace Center: Wyatt Baron exploded for four goals as the Pirates took a 2-0 lead at halftime in the regular season finale.
His scores were assisted by Andon Mindrup, Sam Wahl and Daniel Panera.
The Pirates (4-11, 2-6) entered the league contest with a four-game losing streak, while Dolores Huerta Prep ended its season losing six of its last seven games.
Lamar 8, St. Mary's 1
At Grace Center: The Pirates' Sam Wahl — thanks to an assist by Wyatt Barton — scored his team's lone goal but St. Mary's couldn't recover from a 4-0 halftime deficit.
Lamar (10-5, 6-2 3A Tri-Peaks League) ended the season having won six of its last eight games.
Pueblo West 1, F-FC 0
At F-FC: The Trojans allowed Pueblo West's lone score in the first half as they finished the season 5-9-1.
Salida 1, The Vanguard School 0
Bennett 6, Ellicott 3
VOLLEYBALL
Rampart 3, ThunderRidge 0
At Rampart: Riley Simpson had an all-around performance with 18 kills, three aces, three blocks and 13 digs to lead the Rams to a 25-15, 25-16, 25-18 win over ThunderRidge (7-10) in nonconference action.
Ashlyn Phair also finished with 32 assists for Rampart (17-1).
Hoehne 3, Florence 1