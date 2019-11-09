BOYS' SOCCER
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
No. 8 Lewis-Palmer 3, No. 1 Battle Mountain 1
At Battle Mountain: The Rangers continued their impressive run Saturday, pulling off a major upset by beating the classification's top seed to advance to the semifinals. Lewis-Palmer led 2-0 at halftime.
No. 5 Air Academy 3, No. 4 Silver Creek 1
At Longmont: The two-time defending state champions Kadets pulled off the win to advance to the semifinals.
Air Academy faces Lewis-Palmer in the next round.
Class 2A
No. 10 Ridway 5, No. 3 Fountain Valley 1
At Englewood: For the second second straight season, the Danes (13-4) were knocked out of the state playoffs in the semifinals.
This time, it was to Ridgway (11-3-3), which has not lost since Oct. 23 and is on a four-game winning streak.
VOLLEYBALL
Class 5A
Region 6 Tournament
At Rampart: The Rams dominated, defeating both Dakota Ridge and Fairview in straight sets to qualify for the state tournament.
Rampart entered regionals with a 21-2 record.
Class 4A
Region 3 Tournament
At Lewis-Palmer: The three-time defending state champions Rangers defeated Fort Morgan and Ponderosa to advance to the state tournament. Against Fort Morgan, Lewis-Palmer won 25-17, 25-21, 25-20 -- thanks in part to Peyton Burnett, Danielle Norman and Kaitlynn Bird finishing with 11 kills apiece in the match.
Norman and Baitlynn Bird led the way against Ponderosa, finishing with 12 and 10 kills, respectively. Burnett finished with five blocks in the match, followed by Maggie Masters' four.