BOYS' SOCCER
Class 5A
No. 18 Pine Creek 1, No. 7 Grandview 0
At Legacy Stadium: A second-half goal lifted Pine Creek to another upset win to advance to the state semifinals.
Last round the Eagles upset No. 2 Cherry Creek in a one-goal game. Pine Creek will face No. 6 Regis Jesuit on Wednesday in a 5A semifinal game.
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
No. 8 Lewis-Palmer 3, No. 1 Battle Mountain 1
At Battle Mountain: The Rangers continued their impressive run Saturday, pulling off a major upset by beating the classification's top seed to advance to the semifinals. Lewis-Palmer led 2-0 at halftime.
No. 5 Air Academy 3, No. 4 Silver Creek 1
At Longmont: The two-time defending state champions Kadets pulled off the win to advance to the semifinals.
Air Academy faces Lewis-Palmer in the next round.
Class 3A
No. 3 Atlas Prep 7, No. 6 Delta 0
At Atlas Prep: Lamario Nisbeth scored a hat trick, while Luis Vega and Angelito Caballero scored two each on the way to a dominant 3A quarterfinal win.
The Gryphons move on to the 3A semifinal to take on No. 3 Kent Denver on Wednesday at All-City Stadium.
Class 2A
No. 10 Ridgway 5, No. 3 Fountain Valley 1
At Englewood: For the second second straight season, the Danes (13-4) were knocked out of the state playoffs in the semifinals.
This time, it was to Ridgway (11-3-3), which has not lost since Oct. 23 and is on a four-game winning streak.
At Mountain Lion Stadium: Caleb Stockton and Rian Chavez ran for touchdowns and Sean Capps hit a 27-yard field goal as No. 7 CSCS defeated No. 10 Yuma in the first round of the 1A state tournament. The Lions will face No. 2 Holyoke in the state quarterfinals.
The Lions had 14 tackles for a loss.
VOLLEYBALL
Class 5A
Region 6 Tournament
At Rampart: The Rams dominated, defeating both Dakota Ridge and Fairview in straight sets to qualify for the state tournament.
Rampart entered regionals with a 21-2 record.
Region 2
Doherty fell to ThunderRidge 3-1 and Cherokee Trail 3-0 in the Region 2 tournament. The Spartans finish the season 13-12.
Region 7
Pine Creek defeated Bear Creek in straight sets before falling to host school Fort Collins 3-1, ending its season at 16-9.
Class 4A
Region 3 Tournament
At Lewis-Palmer: The three-time defending state champions Rangers defeated Fort Morgan and Ponderosa to advance to the state tournament. Against Fort Morgan, Lewis-Palmer won 25-17, 25-21, 25-20 — thanks in part to Peyton Burnett, Danielle Norman and Kaitlynn Bird finishing with 11 kills apiece in the match.
Norman and Kaitlynn Bird led the way against Ponderosa, finishing with 12 and 10 kills, respectively. Burnett finished with five blocks in the match, followed by Maggie Masters' four.
Region 6
Coronado hosted the Region 6 tournament and defeated The Classical Academy (3-0) and Holy Family (3-1) to earn the state-qualifying bid. TCA lost to Holy Family 3-1 and finishes the season 13-12.
Region 9
The Discovery Canyon Thunder swept each opponent in the Region 9 tournament, defeated Mullen and Battle Mountain 3-0 to punch their ticket to the state tournament.
Region 10
Palmer Ridge kicked off the Region 10 tournament with a 3-0 win over Golden before earning the state-qualifying spot with a 3-1 victory over Evergreen.
Region 11
Woodland Park was upset in the Region 11 tournament championship game, falling to Thomas Jefferson 3-1. The Panthers defeated Green Mountain 3-0 in the opening match. Woodland Park finishes the year 22-3.
Region 12
Cheyenne Mountain earned the state-qualifying spot out of the Region 12 tournament by defeating the host school Skyview 3-0 in the region championship match. The Indians also defeated Durango 3-1.
Class 3A
Region 5
Colorado Springs Christian earned a bid to the state tournament with straight-set victories over Peak to Peak and Valley in the Region 5 tournament.