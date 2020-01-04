BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Palmer 64, Discovery Canyon 50
At Palmer: Palmer put three scorers in double figures on the way to a nonconference win over Discovery Canyon.
Junior Kolben Barney led the Terrors (5-3) with 16 points, followed by Brett Downs who had 12 points and completed the double-double with 14 rebounds. Downs also had a team-high five blocks. Sophomore Jaelyn Robinson scored 11 points.
Discovery Canyon (4-3) was led by a pair of double-double performances with senior Jaxon Smith leading the way with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Brandon Clawson scored 11 and had a team-high 12 boards.
Sierra 49, Woodland Park 44
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Sierra 63, Woodland Park 46
At Woodland Park: A slow start didn’t scare Sierra as the Stallions rebounded to eliminate a first-quarter deficit in a 4A CSML-opening win over Woodland Park.
Sierra (5-3, 1-0) had four players hit double figures, led by a career-high performance by senior Azaria Lacour with 24 points. She also had a team-high six steals. D’nae Wilson scored 15 and Ariana Reyes and Annalisa Mileto had 10 each. Mileto completed a double-double with 12 rebounds.
Woodland Park is 2-6 and 0-1 in league play.
Fountain-Fort Carson 53, Pine Creek 50 (OT)
At Pine Creek: Fountain-Fort Carson reigned victorious in a back-and-forth 5A/4A CSML overtime to remain undefeated.
Torie Bass shot a field goal and Shawnee Phillips hit a free throw in overtime to lift the Trojans (8-0, 1-0) to their eighth straight win.
Pine Creek is 3-6 and 0-1 in league play.
Lewis-Palmer 51, Coronado 45 (OT)
At Coronado: Lewis-Palmer overcame a 19-point deficit to force overtime and ultimately clinch a nonconference overtime victory over Coronado.
The Rangers outscored the Cougars 17-7 in the fourth quarter to force overtime and 10-4 in extra time for the win.
ICE HOCKEY
Air Academy 3, Colorado Academy 2
At Honnen: Joey Polaski had two goals and an assist, including the game-winner for Air Academy in a nonconference win over Colorado Academy.
William MacGuire also scored for the Kadets and Jakob Grebe earned the win in goal.
Heritage 8, Cheyenne Mountain 1
At SS-Delio: Phillip Bramble scored Cheyenne Mountain’s lone goal in a nonconference loss to Heritage.
Palmer 5, Rampart 4 (OT)
At Sertich: It took just 20 seconds in overtime for Will Stone to find the back of the net and win it all for Palmer in an Apex Conference victory.
His game-winner in OT was his fourth goal of the day. Stone also had an assist. Palmer’s Shawn Valdez also had a goal and an assist for the Terrors.
Rampart’s Jordan Jeffords, Jaysen Komrofske, Noah Miller and Logan Matheny scored for the Rams.
Lewis-Palmer 4, Coronado 3
At Honnen: Sam Kleinsmith scored twice for Lewis-Palmer to help the Rangers to a nonconference win over Coronado.
Jakob Aggers and Nick Boss also scored for L-P.
Coronado’s Joe Quintana, Connor Fouts and Aaron Thomas scored.
Glenwood Springs 11, Woodland Park 2
At WA-NHL: Parker Taranto and Summer Mullin scored for the Panthers, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Glenwood Springs’ barrage of shots in a nonconference loss.
Pine Creek 7, Chatfield 0