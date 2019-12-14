GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Buena Vista Invitational
St. Mary's 77, University 53
At Buena Vista: Josephine Howery exploded for a season-best 31 points — including four 3-pointers — and fellow seniors Seneca Hackley and Catherine Cummings had 17 and 16, respectively, as the Pirates celebrated a historic day for longtime coach Mike Burkett in the tournament finale.
The Pirates won their 400th game under his watch.
"When you hang around somewhere long enough, you'll win that many," Burkett joked before deflecting the achievement to others. "It's more about the girls and coaches who helped me along the way. I've had a lot of help. I've had a lot of great young ladies. It's been over 20 years. They're the ones responsible for this record."
In his 21st season, Burkett becomes just the third coach in state history to reach 400 wins at the same school, according to the Colorado High School Activities Association's records book. Only current Highlands Ranch coach Caryn Jarocki (495) and former Lamar coach Dennis Bruns (402) have more.
Buckett's only other head coaching stint happened in 1977 and '78, when he guided Genoa to a 13-4 record. He worked as an assistant coach at various programs until he started his St. Mary's tenure in 1999.
Since then, he's complied a 400-100 record with two state titles and four district, eight regional and 11 league championships. He has never had a losing season during his time at St. Mary's.
The Pirates are the two-time defending Class 3A champions.
This season, St. Mary's is off to another impressive start — thanks to its 5-0 mark. On Saturday, the Pirates once again showed that they're a tough team to beat with several players reaching double-digit scoring.
They had a 20-6 first-quarter lead over University (4-2) and cruised from there.
On Tuesday, St. Mary's faces another undefeated team in Lutheran (4-0).
Fountain-Fort Carson Invitational
F-FC 57, Pueblo Central 37
At F-FC: Carolynn Dail scored 14 points, Torie Bass had 12 and the Trojans captured first place in their own tournament for the second consecutive year to improve to 6-0.
Tauja Durham and Shawnee Phillips each had 8 points for F-FC.
Izzy Leet Memorial Tournament
Falcon 62, Roaring Fork 30
At Weld Central: Hannah Burg led with 18 points, followed by Billie Fiore's 16 and Kayla Harkema's 14, as the Falcons ended their dominant tournament run in the championship game.
Fiore hit three 3-pointers for Falcon (4-1), which beat its two previous tournament opponents 58-11 and 57-38. On Saturday, the Falcons held Roaring Fork (4-1) to three single-digit scoring quarters.
Douglas County Holiday Tourney
Rampart 53, Far Northeast 49
Wildcat Classic
Pine Creek 32, Palisade 22
At Fruita Monument: Despite not scoring any points in the final quarter, the Eagles (1-5) captured their first win of the season. Pine Creek had a 19-14 halftime lead over Palisade (0-5).
Cherry Creek/Dakota Ridge Classic
Dakota Ridge 48, Doherty 47
At Dakota Ridge: The game was close from the start, evident by Doherty's 25-24 halftime lead, but the Spartans (1-4) couldn't hold on for the win. Dakota Ridge (3-3) has won two straight.
Centaurus Warrior Classic
Silver Creek 39, James Irwin 38
At Centaurus: Ramiyah Byrd had an all-around game with 18 points, 15 rebounds, 8 steals and 6 blocks in the Jaguars' seventh-place game against Silver Creek (1-5).
Byrd has had four double-doubles for James Irwin (1-3).
Nonconference
Cheyenne Mountain 64, Mitchell 49
At Mitchell: The Indians (4-1) had a 31-14 halftime lead and stayed in control the rest of the way to give Mitchell (3-1) its first loss of the season.
"We made some crucial mistakes," Mitchell athletics' Twitter account wrote in a post. "Fix those and be ready and willing to out work your opponent every time you step on the court."
The Vanguard School 53, Peyton 40
At TVS: The Coursers (4-0) came back from an 18-17 halftime deficit by outscoring Peyton 21-8 in the third quarter to remain undefeated so far this season.
Shelby Miller led Peyton (4-1) with 19 points.
Columbine 56, Liberty 47
At Liberty: Abby Cryderman led with 15 points for the Lancers (3-2), who surrendered a three-game winning streak in a loss to Columbine (2-1).
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Steel City Shootout
Fountain-Fort Carson 83, Mesa Ridge 39
At Pueblo South: The Trojans (4-2) wrapped up their three-day tournament run with an undefeated record and their biggest margin of victory this season against Mesa Ridge (1-5).
Pueblo Central 54, Widefield 49
At Pueblo South: The Gladiators (2-3) were down 31-25 at halftime to Pueblo Central (3-5) but couldn't overcome the deficit to lose their second straight game.
Sand Creek 71, Pueblo South 36
At Pueblo South: The Scorpions (4-1) jumped to a 22-8 lead in the first quarter and never looked back to earn their biggest margin of victory this season. The Colts (0-6) remained winless.
Resurrection Christian Invitational
Resurrection Christian 96, St. Mary's 59
At Resurrection Christian: Luke Stockelman had 27 points and 7 rebounds for the Pirates (5-1) in the tournament championship game.
Resurrection Christian (5-0) boasted a 56-29 halftime lead to remain unbeaten.
Rayshawn Dearmon hit a trio of 3-pointers for St. Mary's, while Sam Howery finished with 10 points and 6 assists.
Steamboat Springs Shootout
Frederick 74, Woodland Park 30
At Steamboat Springs: The Panthers (1-4) fell behind 33-18 at halftime to Frederick (5-1) and couldn't recover from the deficit in the tournament's consolation finale.
Nonconference
Lewis-Palmer 61, Doherty 55
At Doherty: Eddie Speller Jr. led with 19 points, followed by Westfall's 11 and Jones' 10, as the Rangers stayed undefeated this season.
Lewis-Palmer (5-0) trailed 44-43 after the third quarter before the Rangers pulled away by outscoring Doherty 18-11.
Schafer Reichart and Lucas Moerman scored 19 points apiece for the Spartans (1-3).
ECA Eagle Invitational
Evangelical Christian Academy 49, Rye 31
At ECA: Jason Holt made a trio of 3-pointers to score a game-high 25 points, leading the Eagles to the tournament title. ECA (4-0) kept a 34-27 halftime lead before holding Rye (2-3) to zero points in the final quarter.
Ice hockey
Lewis-Palmer 4, Pueblo County 2
GIRLS' SWIMMING AND DIVING
Fountain-Fort Carson 120, Fountain Valley School 57
At F-FC: Natalie Bowers (200-yard individual medley, 100 backstroke) and Katia Neufeld (200, 500 freestyles) each captured two events to lead the Trojans to a dominant victory.
The duo was also a part of F-FC's 400 freestyle relay team that won in 4 minutes, 36.1 seconds. The Trojans won nine of the 12 events.
FVS's Charlotte Kline finished the day with victories in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly.
Arapahoe Relay
At Arapahoe: Lewis-Palmer tied for first place with Arapahoe as the Rangers set four school records. No other information was provided.
WRESTLING
Rob Mickel Tournament
At Salida: Jacob Beal (120 pounds), Nicholas Grizales (126), Jude Stulb (182) and Jack Irgens (220) all settled for a runner-up finish in their respective weight class to help Cheyenne Mountain score 119 points and finish third in the team standings. Centauri (236.5) and Pueblo Central (139) were in the top two.
Colorado Springs Christian School's Jake Hamilton was the lone tournament winner from the Pikes Peak region. The senior improved to 6-0 this season after capturing the 160 title with an 11-8 decision over Centauri sophomore Zach Buhr.
CSCS teammate Joseff River also took second at 152.
40th annual Harold McCray Invitational
At Lewis-Palmer: Isiah Blackmon (106), Skyler Hunt (120) and Alex Allen (285) each won their weight division to help lead Lewis-Palmer to third place in the team standings with 142.5 points. Cherokee Trail won it with 188, followed by Pueblo West's 179.5.
Other local winners were Sand Creek's Charles Lyons (113), Coronado's Angel Flores (138), Rampart's Benjamin Bancroft (152) and Doherty's Tyson Beauperthuy (170).