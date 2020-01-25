BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Widefield 86, Mitchell 43
At Widefield: Five Gladiators finished in double figures and six of seven of the team’s total scorers finished with nine or more as Widefield earned its fourth straight win.
Tim Mewborn and Randall Days led the Gladiators (8-6, 5-2) with 19 points each, followed by Donte Scott with 15. Quavaun Johnson had 12 and Shamari Moncrief had 10 to round out the team’s double-figure scorers.
The Marauders were led by Leroy Pruitt with 13 points and Dom Ferris had 12.
Mitchell (8-5, 3-4) has lost three straight.
Cheyenne Mountain 69, Pueblo South 53
At Pueblo South: After stepping out of the halftime break down by one to Pueblo South, Cheyenne Mountain hit the gas to outscore the Colts 23-10 in the third quarter to take a commanding lead in a nonconference win.
Javonte Johnson led the Indians with 37 points and had 15 rebounds. Jaedn Harrison followed with 12 points and Jack Osinski had 11.
Cheyenne Mountain is the only Class 4A team to remain undefeated.
The Classical Academy 59, Elizabeth 44
At The Classical Academy: Tyler Trogstad led TCA with a double-double of 22 points and 14 rebounds in a 4A CSML win over Elizabeth.
Micah Lamberth flirted with a double-double with 17 points and eight rebounds for TCA (10-4, 5-2).
James Irwin 54, Salida 51
At Salida: James Irwin stopped a fourth-quarter Salida comeback to clinch a 3A Tri-Peaks win.
Four Jaguars (4-6, 3-2) finished in double figures led by Dererck Lebron Burgos with 17 points. Keith Fonoimoana followed with 14 and Kaleb Gallegos and Jalen Higgs had 11 each. Caleb Curran-Velasco, who was the only scorer with fewer than 11 points, led the team with 10 rebounds.
Fountain Valley 53, Miami-Yoder 18
At Fountain Valley: Sophomore Jacob Davis led the Danes with 17 points and Luke Sperber added 13 as Fountain Valley ended a two-game skid with a dominant 2A District 8 win over Miami Yoder.
Davis also had 12 rebounds to complete a double-double and Jeb Brown led the Danes on the boards with 15 rebounds.
St. Mary’s 83, Florence 23
At Florence: St. Mary’s snapped a two-game skid with a commanding 3A Tri-Peaks win over Florence.
Sam Howery had 22 points to lead the Pirates (9-3, 3-2) followed by Luke Stockelman with 14 and Andon Mindrup with 10. Mindrup flirted with a double-double with nine assists and also led the team with seven steals.
Evangelical Christian 66, Colorado Springs School 42
At Evangelical Christian: Jason Holt had 18 points for ECA as the Eagles took down Colorado Springs School thanks to a fast first half start.
ECA led CSS 28-16 at the half, and outscored the Kodiaks 24-10 in the third quarter.
Michael Kim was second on the team in scoring with 14 points and Judah Alexander had 11 points for ECA (10-2).
CSS falls to 3-7.
Fowler 69, Calhan 28
Canon City 94, Mesa Ridge 57
Vanguard 62, Lamar 44
Pine Creek 50, Hays 46
Burlington 48, Peyton 42 (OT)
Harrison 41, Sierra 33
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Canon City 51, Mesa Ridge 40
At Mesa Ridge: After leading by two points at halftime Canon City jumped into the second half outscoring Mesa Ridge 31-22 to clinch its 12th straight win.
Jerika Moore hit her 1,000th career point while leading the Tigers with 18 points, and completed a double-double with 12 rebounds. Kate Tedquist followed with 11 points for Canon City (12-3, 8-0 4A CSML).
Mesa Ridge is 7-5 and 4-3 in league play.
Sierra 65, Harrison 40
At Harrison: Sierra had two scorers finish with 20 or more points in a rivalry win over Harrison.
Azaria Lacour led the Stallions with 22 points, followed by D’nae Wilson with 20. Ariana Reyes also had 11 for Sierra. Annalisa Mitelo led Sierra (10-4, 6-1 4A CSML) with 12 rebounds and Lacour had seven steals.
Diamond Moore had a double-double for Harrison with a team-high 20 points and 10 rebounds. Amyah Moore also had 18 points for the Panthers (6-8, 3-4).
St. Mary’s 80, Florence 22
At Florence: St. Mary’s shut out Florence in the first eight minutes and racked up a 49-14 lead in the first half.
Josephine Howery had 24 points in the first half alone and finished with a team-high 26. Catherine Cummings had 17 followed by Seneca Hackley with 15 points.
St. Mary’s is 11-1 and undefeated in the Tri-Peaks league.
Fountain Valley 54, Miami-Yoder 15
At Fountain Valley: Three Danes finished in double figures in a 2A Black Forest win over Miami-Yoder.
Tilly Rahm led the way with 18 points, followed by Katie Prantl with 15 and Amaya Thomas with 11 points. Prantl completed a double-double with 13 rebounds and Rahm flirted with a triple-double with seven rebounds and eight steals.
Fountain Valley is 3-5. The win marked the Danes’ first victory in league play.
Vanguard 56, Lamar 21
At The Vanguard School: Vanguard held a 30-6 lead at halftime before coasting to a 3A Tri-Paks win over Lamar.
Jefferson Academy 52, Colorado Springs Christian 27
Calhan 37, Fowler 30
Widefield 56, Mitchell 39
The Classical Academy 62, Elizabeth 20
Colorado Springs School 36, Evangelical Christian 30
Peyton 60, Burlington 26
GIRLS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Fountain-Fort Carson Trojan Invite
Fort Collins earned a dominant victory in the team scores at the Fountain-Fort Carson Trojan Invite, followed by Pueblo County, Loveland and Discovery Canyon.
The Thunder finished as the top area team with 289.5 points.
Discovery Canyon took second in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:59.41 and Eden Nolan took third in the 50 free (26.52). Noel Clayton took second in the 100 free in 57.64 behind Fountain Valley’s Charlotte Kline who won the event with a 4A qualifying time of 57.04. Kline also won the 50 free in 25.90.
St. Mary’s Caitlin Cairns took first in the 100 back in 1:01.02.
ICE HOCKEY
Doherty 1, Aspen 0
At Lewis Ice Arena: A first-period goal by Chase Chapman proved to be the game-winner in a close nonconference win over Aspen.
Jeth Fogg had 28 stops in goal for his fourth shutout of the year.
Air Academy 3, Coronado 0
At WA-OLY: Joey Polaski had two goals for Air Academy as the Kadets peppered Coronado with 54 shots in a nonconference win.
Caleb Weien also had a goal for the Kadets and Jakob Grebe had 11 stops in goal to register his second shutout.
Pine Creek 10, Woodland Park 2
At WA-NHL: Austin Sawyer had two goals for the Eagles and eight other Pine Creek skaters scored in a dominant win over Woodland Park.
Mikael Romero and Jacob Babin each scored for the Panthers. Romero also assisted Babin’s goal.