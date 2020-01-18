BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Mitchell 57, Woodland Park 55
At Mitchell: Mitchell thwarted a Woodland Park comeback in the fourth quarter to clinch a 4A CSML win as the hunt heats up for the conference crown.
Mitchell (8-2, 3-1) is one of four teams with one conference loss.
Valor Christian 53, Pine Creek 52
At Pine Creek: Valor snapped an 11-game winning streak for the Eagles in a one-point nonconference win.
Valor Christian (8-5) outscored Pine Creek (11-2) 18-13 in the fourth quarter.
Pueblo South 74, Elizabeth 63
At Elizabeth: Pueblo South trailed Elizabeth by two heading into the fourth quarter, but outscored the Cardinals 26-11 in the final 8 minutes to earn its first win of the season.
The Cardinals are 6-5.
Edison 55, Evangelical Christian 53
At Evangelical Christian Academy: ECA outscored Edison 14-5 in the final quarter in an attempt to complete a comeback in a 1A District 7 clash, but came up short.
The Eagles are 8-2 and 1-1 in league play.
Pueblo West 61, Rampart 41
At Rampart: Dante Wydra had 16 points for Rampart, but it wasn’t enough to get past Pueblo West in a Rampart tournament game.
Vanguard 54, Buena Vista 43
At Vanguard: A hot start sent Vanguard into the locker room with a 32-17 lead over Buena Vista and the Coursers coasted from there to a seventh consecutive win and fourth straight in 3A Tri-Peaks play.
Pikes Peak Christian 59, Miami-Yoder 25
At Miami-Yoder: Pikes Peak Christian had four scorers reach double figures in a nonconference win over Miami-Yoder.
Sophomore Ben Schneider led the Eagles with 15 points, followed by Mikey Dobson with 12. Ethan Moore and Uriah Wehner scored 10 each. Wehner had a double-double with 10 rebounds.
Fountain-Fort Carson 74, Doherty 68
At Doherty: Lucas Moerman, Schafer Reichart and AJ Guiao all scored in double figures for Doherty but it wasn’t enough to get past Fountain-Fort Carson in a 5A/4A CSML game.
Moerman led with 22 points, followed by 18 from Reichart and 14 from Guiao. Moerman also had six blocks and eight rebounds to lead the Spartans (5-8, 1-3). Reichart had seven rebounds and seven assists.
Fountain-Fort Carson is 8-6 and 2-2 in league play.
James Irwin 46, Florence 43
At James Irwin: Jalen Higgs scored 21 points for James Irwin in a 3A Tri-Peaks victory, marking the Jaguars’ third straight win.
Peyton 58, Colorado Springs School 23
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Valor Christian 62, Pine Creek 26
At Pine Creek: Pine Creek scored 12 points in the first quarter, but fizzled out from there as Valor Christian claimed a dominant nonconference win.
Vanguard 51, Buena Vista 31
At Vanguard: The Coursers held a 35-17 lead over Buena Vista at halftime and cruised to a 3A Tri-Peaks victory.
Vanguard is 8-1 and 2-1 in league play.
Vista Peak 58, Palmer 41
At Palmer: Palmer entered halftime down by three to Vista PEAK Prep, but a slow start in the second half kept the win out of reach for the Terrors.
Emily Schumacher led Palmer (6-9) with nine points and nine rebounds.
La Junta 42, Colorado Springs Christian School 36
At La Junta: CSCS forged a comeback in the second half, outscoring La Junta 15-8 in the third to shrink the deficit to one, but couldn’t keep the momentum going in the final eight minutes.
The Lions are 2-7 and 0-2 in 3A Tri-Peaks.
Pueblo South 69, Elizabeth 24
At Elizabeth: Pueblo South racked up a 38-3 lead in the first half, which proved to be more than enough to clinch a nonconference win over Elizabeth.
The Cardinals are searching for their first win.
James Irwin 44, Florence 29
At James Irwin Charter: Freshman Kaylegh Somerville scored a career-high 14 points in a 3A Tri-Peaks win over Florence.
Ramiyah Byrd nearly had a double-double with 12 rebounds and nine assists. She also had eight points and seven steals for the Jaguars (3-5, 1-0).
Doherty 62, Fountain-Fort Carson 40
At Doherty: A slow start plagued Fountain-Fort Carson as Doherty handed the Trojans their first loss of the season.
Doherty outscored F-FC 17-3 in the first quarter and held off the Trojans in the third after they stormed out to score 22 points after being held to just seven in the first half.
Danae Christensen led Fountain-Fort Carson with 22 points. Torie Bass was the next-leading scorer with six.
ICE HOCKEY
Lewis-Palmer 3, Cheyenne Mountain 3 (OT)
At Honnen: Overtime wasn’t enough to decide a winner in a Summit Conference clash.
After Nick Boss gave Lewis-Palmer a one-goal lead in the third period, Cheyenne Mountain’s Mitchell Lewis scored the equalizer to eventually force overtime.
Garrett Jansky and Aiden Mathey also scored for the Rangers and Wyatt Furda was credited with a first-period goal for Cheyenne Mountain.
Doherty 8, Liberty 0
At Honnen: Three Spartans scored twice as Doherty took down Liberty in Apex Conference win to remain undefeated.
Christian Chatwin, Nick Hernandez and Austin Vatland scored a pair of goals each for Doherty. Tyler Alldredge also scored and Tanner Chapman scored a short-handed goal in the third period. Spencer Lehmkuhl posted the shoutout with eight saves.
Saturday marked the second-straight shutout for Doherty and third overall. The Spartans have outscored opponents 54-12 this season.
WRESTLING
Bulldog Invitational
Mesa Ridge took second at the Pueblo Centennial Bulldog Invitational thanks to two individual champions.
Coronado placed fourth followed by James Irwin, Rampart and Doherty in fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively.
Mesa Ridge’s Isaac McKinney won at 126 and Jared Volcic claimed the 220-pound title with a pin in 3:40 over Dalton Slaughter of Rampart.
Coronado’s Angel Flores was the Cougars' lone champion with a win at 132, defeating Ladon Beeson of Mesa Ridge with a pin in 1:16.
Auden Green of James Irwin won the 138 bracket and teammate Jake Hustoles won the 182 championship by defeating Air Academy’s Kalman Adams. Kyle Good won the heavyweight title for the Jaguars with a fall in 3:05 over Doherty’s Jared Bilstein. Bailey Badwound of Air Academy won at 142 with a 3-2 decision over Nick Wilson of Pueblo West.
CSCS’ Jake Hamilton swept the competition in the 152 bracket with two pins and a 5-0 decision in the title match over Isaiah Brown of Mesa Ridge.
At 170 pounds Tyson Beauperthuy of Doherty claimed a 3-0 decision in the championship match to win the bracket.