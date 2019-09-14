BOYS' SOCCER
Discovery Canyon 4, Ponderosa 3, OT
At Hatchell Field at D-20 Stadium: The Thunder scored in overtime to come away with a win over Ponderosa (2-3-1), extending their unbeaten record to 4-0 on Saturday morning.
Discovery Canyon survived two goals from Ponderosa's Chris Cornn.
Pine Creek 3, Air Academy 2, 2 OTs
At Pine Creek: Evan McAllister and Nick Appleton each scored a goal but the Eagles fell in overtime to Air Academy (3-2).
The Eagles (2-2) have won two of their past three games.
Pueblo South 2, Coronado 1
At Pueblo South: The Cougars (2-3) allowed two goals in the second half to drop their second consecutive game.
Pueblo South (4-1) has won three in a row.
Evangelical Christian 1, Rye 0
At Rye: Trevor Jones scored his lone goal, thanks to an assist from Landon Bunker, in the first half to lift the Eagles (2-2) to their second win in three games.
Rye stayed winless at 0-3.
CROSS COUNTRY
Kadet Invitational
At Air Academy: Liberty's Caleb Mann finished second while his teammates -- Oscar Goll (17.25.50), Colin Bervig (17:41.40) and Benjamin Townsend (17.46.50) -- all finished right after him to help the Lancers to a first-place finish in the team standings in the boys' Division I race.
Mann clocked a time of 17 minutes, 8.70 seconds behind Green Mountain's Grahm Tuohy-Gaydos (16:56.10).
Lewis-Palmer's Patrick Jirele (17:57.10), Canon City's Nathan Pontious (17:59.60), Doherty's Noah Elliott (18:00.70) and Lewis-Palmer's John Morrison (18:09.90) rounded out the top 10.
In the girls' Division I competition, Air Academy's Ella Chura took the top prize with a time of 19:04.00 to lead the Kadets to the team title. That performance was followed by Doherty's Mikayla Cox (20:00.50) and Air Academy's Dylan Teeples (20:31.90), who took second and fourth, respectively.
In Division II, Ellicott's Jodzuel Juarez (17:46) won the boys' title while The Vanguard School's Ella Johnson won the girls' race in 20:41.9. Cheyenne Mountain won the boys' team title, while Vanguard captured the girls' team title.
FOOTBALL
Calhan 52, Dolores Huerta Prep 20
At Calhan: The Bulldogs (2-1) scored an eye-popping 32 points in the second quarter to run away with the win over Dolores Huerta Prep (0-3).
Monarch 42, Rampart 21
At Rampart: The Rams (0-3) remained winless so far this season after allowing 33 points in the second half to Monarch (1-1) in nonconference action.
SOFTBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson 7, Highlands Ranch 3
At Fountain-Fort Carson: The Trojans waited until the sixth inning to rally, scoring five runs to capture the nonconference win over Highlands Ranch (8-6).
Mackenzie Cordova had a two-RBI triple to lead Fountain-Fort Carson (7-6). Teammate Alexis Alvarado finished a complete game with six strikeouts and allowed just four hits.
The Falcons (8-6) lost for the first time in four games.
James Irwin 15, Sierra 0, 3 innings
At Sierra: Brianna Manley hit a home run, and Emily Scheidler went 2 for 3 with four RBIs to lead the Jaguars to a dominant nonconference win. James Irwin's Sierra Finn finished with six strikeouts.
Alaisha Lemay knocked in three runs for James Irwin (3-7), which snapped a five-game losing streak.
Drew Girling had two strikeouts for Sierra (0-8).
St. Mary's 11, Alamosa 8
At St. Mary's: Yelena Valentine knocked in four runs on one double to lead the Pirates to their first win in four games.
St. Mary's was down 7-5 before the Pirates (5-3) scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning against Alamosa (1-10), which was looking for its second win in three games.
Katherine Chartier knocked in two runs while Pirates teammate Morgan Trechter struck out 10 batters in a complete outing.
Fruita Monument 11, Liberty 6
Denise Villalba led with three RBIs as the Lancers fell behind early, with an 11-2 deficit in the third inning.
Denver East 13, Liberty 8
Megan Dickinson knocked in three runs but the Lancers were down 10-3 in the fourth inning and couldn't overcome the deficit.
Lakewood 11, Liberty 1
The Lancers had trouble getting things going as Lakewood jumped to a 6-0 lead in the first inning.
VOLLEYBALL
Lewis-Palmer Invitational Tournament
At Lewis-Palmer: Lewis-Palmer went 2-1 in its own tournament, topping Bayfield and Thompson Valley but losing to Pueblo West.
The defending Class 4A state champs dropped to 4-3 overall.
Against Valley, senior Danielle Norman finished with a team-best eight kills to go along with nine digs and one ace.
Ralston Valley won the tournament, while Lewis-Palmer placed third.