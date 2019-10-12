FOOTBALL
Colorado Springs Christian 56, Buena Vista 0
At Mountain Lion Stadium: CSCS held a 42-point lead at halftime of a dominating 1A Tri-Peaks opening win.
Peyton Brones ran for four touchdowns, including a 60-yard run and Joe Dunn recovered a fumble and ran it back for a 20-yard touchdown.
In the second half Caleb Stockton tossed up a 40-yard touchdown pass to Severin Grundvig and Zephan Backman had a 40-yard rushing touchdown.
The Lions (5-1, 1-0) have won five straight.
Mitchell 35, Sierra 28 (OT)
At Garry Berry: Mitchell overcame a 14-point deficit to force overtime and ultimately came away with its first win of the season in its 3A Southern opener.
Mitchell struck first in the second half, scoring midway through the third quarter, but Sierra responded right away with a rushing touchdown, but the two-point conversion attempt failed, keeping the Marauders within six.
The Stallions, however, returned an interception for a touchdown less than a minute later to put Sierra (0-6, 0-1) up 28-20.
Mitchell responded with a pick-6 of their own with less than a minute left in the third quarter. The Marauders (1-5, 1-0) scored again midway through the fourth to tie it at 28, ultimately forcing overtime.
Air Academy 35, Coronado 20
At Air Academy: Sam Beers scored three touchdowns to lead the Kadets to their fifth straight win.
Air Academy is 5-1. Coronado falls to 1-5.
Grand Junction 27, Vista Ridge 24
At Grand Junction: Kayon Lacy led Vista Ridge in rushing yards (89) and ran for two touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as the Wolves (2-4, 0-1) fell just short in their 4A Southern opener.
Vista Ridge quarterback Brayden Dorman threw for 182 yards and a touchdown. Jayden Linta had 85 receiving yards and a touchdown, followed by Isaiah Talapu with 39.
Chaparral 35, Doherty 21
Thomas Jefferson 20, Lewis-Palmer 6
BOYS SOCCER
Liberty 4, Pueblo Centennial 1
At Liberty: Liberty had four players hit the back of the net, and were led by Ben Beermann who had a goal and two assists. Kylan Crafts-Thimmig had a goal and an assist, while Crobin Troncoso and Carson Stevens also scored.
Theodore Koch had a save in 70 minutes. Kole Anderson played 10 minutes in goal and had one stop for the Lancers (7-3-1).
Rampart 7, Doherty 1
At Rampart: Rampart had a 3-1 lead at the half, and scored four more goals in the final 40 minutes to remain undefeated on the season.
The Rams are 12-0 and 3-0 in 5A CSML play. Doherty is 2-9 and winless in the league.
Fairview 2, Pine Creek 0
Heritage Christian 3, Colorado Springs School 0
Salida 5, James Irwin 0
SOFTBALL
Pueblo South 3, Air Academy 1
At Pueblo South: Delaney Longo was credited with Air Academy’s lone RBI in a defensive battle against Pueblo South.
Brina Baysinger had seven strikeouts in six innings for the Kadets, who finish the regular season 15-8.
Pine Creek 21, Palmer 20
At Pine Creek: Palmer nearly forced extra innings, scoring five runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 20-20, but Pine Creek hit a walkoff in the following half inning to end the season on a high note.
Alexis Klund hit 5-for-6 with four RBIs, Rachael Jenness hit 5-for-5 with two RBIs for the Eagles. Jordan Midkiff knocked in three runs, and Kathryn Finch and Peyton Brown had two RBIs each.
Palmer was led by Bryana Lucas with three hits and four RBIs. Raelee Chavez had three RBIs and Nevaeh Chavez had two.
Pine Creek finishes the season 2-21 and 2-10 in 5A CSML. Palmer is 2-18 and winless in league play.
La Junta 11, St. Mary’s 5
At St. Mary’s: The Pirates briefly held a one-run lead at the end of the fifth inning, but La Junta responded to St. Mary’s three-run fifth by scoring six in the top of the sixth, and added three more in the following frame.
Morgan Trechter and Yelena Valentine had two RBIs each and Katlyn Long also knocked in a run. In the circle, Trechter struck out five in seven innings.
St. Mary’s ends the regular season 12-11 and 3-4 in 3A District 2 play.
VOLLEYBALL
Colorado Springs Christian 3, Valley 0
At CSCS: Charlie Tidwell had a season-high 23 kills to lead the Lions to a nonconference win over Valley.
Kayla Merckx had eight kills, followed by Abby Miller and Jubilee Diamond who had six each. The Lions are 17-1.
Fountain Valley 3, Miami-Yoder 0
At Miami-Yoder: Fountain Valley trounced Miami-Yoder defeating the Buffaloes 25-13-, 25-7, 25-8.
Annaliese Fricke had 10 kills for the Danes (11-2, 3-0 2A Black Forest).
Colorado Springs School 3, Evangelical Christian 0
At CSS: After a close 25-23 win in the first set the Kodiaks defeated ECA 25-11, 25-17 in the remaining sets.
ECA (5-10) was led by Maddie Castro and Kailey DeRuiter who had six kills each. Elise Osborne had four aces.
CSS is 7-7.
Liberty 3, Fort Morgan 0
Liberty 2, Weld Central 1
Liberty 2, Greeley Central 0
BOYS TENNIS
4A Region 2: Discovery Canyon placed second and qualified 10 of 11 players to next week’s 4A state tournament. Last year the Thunder had two singles players and two doubles teams qualify.