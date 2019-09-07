FIELD HOCKEY
Palmer Ridge 5, Grandview 0
At Palmer Ridge: The Bears (5-0) remained unbeaten by shutting out their third opponent this season, thanks to jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the first half.
Grandview (2-3) suffered its second straight loss.
FOOTBALL
Windsor 24, Vista Ridge 14
At Windsor: The Wizards jumped to a 14-0 lead in the first half, which was enough to hold onto the win in nonconference action and hold off a Vista Ridge late-game rally.
The Wolves (0-1) scored two touchdowns in the final two quarters, but Windsor (1-0) put up a 10-point third quarter to come away with the victory in the season opener.
The game was rescheduled to Saturday after Friday's matchup was rained out.
Liberty 48, Sierra 0
At Hatchell Field at Academy District 20 Stadium: It didn't take long for the Lancers (1-0) to set the tone in their season opener, thanks to Malachi Salus returning the opening kickoff for 88 yards.
The onslaught continued, thanks to a touchdowns by Salus and Mussa Pene to give Liberty a 42-0 halftime lead over Sierra (0-2).
BOYS' SOCCER
Manitou Springs 5, Pagosa Springs 1
At Manitou Springs: Cullen Cote and Riley Jungbauer each scored a pair of goals to lead the Mustangs (2-0).
Seamus Love contributed with two assists for Manitou Springs, who jumped to a 2-0 halftime advantage. Cote and Grayson Bodor also recorded assists in the win.
Pagosa Springs (0-3) scored its lone goal in the second half.
Manitou Springs goalkeeper Spencer McCumber finished with four saves in a complete outing.
Pueblo East 2, Woodland Park 0
At Pueblo East: The Eagles (3-0) scored a goal in each half to earn their third straight win over Woodland Park (0-1).
Pueblo South 1, Elizabeth 0, 2OT
At Elizabeth: The Cardinals (0-6) suffered a double-overtime heartbreaker to stay winless this season.
Pueblo South (3-1) has won two in a row.
Cheyenne Mountain 2, Pueblo Centennial 1
At Pueblo Centennial: The Indians (1-3) scored both of their goals in the first half to earn their first win of the season.
Pueblo Centennial (3-2) has dropped two of its last three games.
Rampart 5, Chatfield 1
At Chatfield: Kyle Bergmeier led with two goals as the Rams continued their perfect run against Chatfield (2-2), which snapped a two-game winning streak.
Oboyo Kuot, Liam Milton and Vito Villa each added a goal for Rampart (3-0).
Douglas County 3, Liberty 1
SOFTBALL
The Classical Academy 22, Sand Creek 15
At Sand Creek: Eldaah Asfaw was nearly perfect at the plate, going 6-for-7 with two doubles and five RBIs as the Titans scored 19 of their runs in the final four innings against Sand Creek (2-4) to earn their first win of the season.
Zoe Wadman and Olivia Parris each knocked in four runs for TCA (1-7).
Morgan Mullins earned the win in the circle with four strikeouts.
Palmer 20, Sierra 7, 4 innings
At UCCS: Bryana Lucas struck out six to go along with her second triple of the season as the Terrors scored nine runs in the fourth inning to enforce the 10-run mercy rule.
Dallas Clements also hit a triple and Corina Rodriguez-Skufca collected two doubles for Palmer (2-6), which has won two of its last three games.
Sierra remained winless at 0-5.
Gunnison 6, St. Mary's 1
At Gunnison: The Pirates (3-3) cut their deficit to 2-1 in the fourth inning but the Cowboys were just too much as they scored four more runs in the final two innings of the nonconference game.
Gunnison (4-4) ended a four-game losing streak.
VOLLEYBALL
Rampart 3, Denver South 0
At Denver South: Riley Simpson had 15 kills and Anjelina Starck added 11 kills to help lift the Rams to a three-set sweep, 25-14, 25-16, 25-21, in nonconference action against Denver South (4-3).
Grace Wilkinson had 12 digs for Rampart (3-0).
Douglas County 3, Liberty 2