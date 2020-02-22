GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Sierra 63, Cañon City 42
At Cañon City: The Stallions avenged their only league loss of the season with the win. Both teams finished atop the Class 4A Colorado Springs Metro League standings with 14-1 marks and enter the postseason with overall records of 18-4.
Falcon 70, Vista Ridge 36
At Vista Ridge: Falcon dominated the second and third quarters by a combined score of 40-12 to finish the regular season 16-7.
Hannah Burg hit 3 of 6 shots from 3-point range to score a team-high 28 points, while Billie Fiore and Caislyn Long added 14 and 12, respectively.
Mesa Ridge 75, Mitchell 41
At Mesa Ridge: The Grizzlies closed the regular season at 13-9, 10-5 in league play, after winning each quarter by at least five points.
Cierra Bowens led the Grizzlies with 23 points, while Auwea Acfalle added 13.
Madison DeJean hit 10 of 12 shots from the field and scored 22 of Mitchell’s points. The Marauders dropped to 7-16.
Sand Creek 59, Air Academy 44
At Sand Creek: The Scorpions had already clinched the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference title and finished the regular season 22-1 with the win, including a 14-0 run through league play.
The Kadets will enter the postseason with a 17-6 record.
Peyton 60, Calhan 41
At Calhan: Shelby Miller led a balanced Peyton offense with 14 points, while Kayleigh Mannering (13), Annika Deanda (12) and Paige Gowen (11) also reached double figures.
Colorado Springs Christian 43, Florence 29
The Lions (7-13, 4-6) won their district play-in game after outscoring Florence 22-10 in the first half. CSCS will play No. 2 seed Manitou Springs on Tuesday.
Harrison 60, Elizabeth 50
At Elizabeth: The Panthers won their fourth straight to finish the regular season 11-11.
Amyah Moore led the Panthers with 24 points, while Diamond Moore added 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Edison 57, Pikes Peak Christian 28
Lamar 41, Ellicott 37, OT
Thomas MacLaren School 26, Fountain Valley 20
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Harrison 81, Elizabeth 71
At Harrison: The Panthers rode a 39-28 halftime advantage to a win, which secured the Class 4A Colorado Springs Metro League title. Harrison finished 18-4 on the season and 13-2 in league play, a win better than The Classical Academy.
Sierra 42, Cañon City 40
At Sierra: Dailen Terry led the Stallions with 15 points, while Imani Grigsby added 12.
Sierra finishes the regular season 9-13. Cañon City dropped to 11-11.
Falcon 71, Vista Ridge 64
At Falcon: The Falcons won the fourth quarter 15-7 to beat Vista Ridge.
Kameron Godley led Falcon (4-19, 2-12) with 19 points, while Mason Black (13), Ethan Royx (12) and Mason Hamlin (11) also reached double figures.
Atlas Prep 50, James Irwin 45
The Gryphons (12-7, 5-7) advance to face Manitou Springs, the top seed in the district tournament, on Wednesday by virtue of the play-in win.
La Junta 91, Ellicott 60
At La Junta: The Tigers won each of the first three quarters by at least 10 points to advance in the district tournament.
Ellicott closes the season 7-13.
Colorado Springs Christian School 56, Florence 32
The fifth-seeded Lions (12-8, 7-5) advance from the play-in game to take on No. 4 Lamar in the first round of the district tournament.
Mitchell 56, Mesa Ridge 47
At Mitchell: The Marauders finish the regular season 11-11, and 6-10 in league play, after winning a combined six games over the previous two years.
Mesa Ridge finishes the year 2-20. Keion White led the Grizzlies with 16 points and eight rebounds.
Edison 43, Pikes Peak Christian 40
Thomas MacLaren School 71, Fountain Valley 47
ICE HOCKEY
Castle View 15, Woodland Park 3