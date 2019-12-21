GIRLS' SWIMMING AND DIVING
Cheyenne Mountain Invitational
At Cheyenne Mountain: In a highly competitive meet, Cheyenne Mountain pulled off the team win over Mountain Vista with a score of 494-476. The Indians did so with two victories apiece from Frances Hayward (200-yard freestyle, 500 freestyle) and Caroline Bricker (200 IM, 100 breakstroke).
Bricker also teamed up with Elizabeth Brower, Christina Matteson and Ellie Shadwick to capture the 200 medley relay in 1 minute, 49.09 seconds, just ahead of Lewis-Palmer (1:49.91).
Lewis-Palmer placed third with 418 points in the team standings.
Other local first-place finishers were St. Mary's Caitlin Cairns (100 butterfly, 53.60) and Pine Creek's Amaya (50 freestyle, 25.19).
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Mitchell Tournament
Mitchell 60, Durango 41
At Mitchell: The Marauders (4-1) continued their impressive start by overcoming a slow-start, highlighted by falling behind 12-10 in the first quarter.
Mitchell then went on to outscore Durango 40-9 in the next two quarters.
The Marauders are now just one win away from matching last season's total of five.
Columbine Classic
Fountain-Fort Carson 97, Grand Junction 65
Pueblo East Coaches Classic
Cheyenne Mountain 72, Pueblo County 68
At Pueblo East: Javonte Johnson led with 25 points, both Wade Jones (12) and Blake Lewis (11) each scored in double figures and the Indians remained undefeated this season.
Lewis also had 10 rebounds for Cheyenne Mountain (7-0).
Pine Creek 81, Air Academy 53
Cherry Creek Holiday Classic
Cherokee Trail 51, Vista Ridge 34
Cherry Creek: Jabez Hasberry scored a team-high 16 points for the Wolves (2-7), who have lost six straight.
Doc Larson Classic (in Alaska)
Doherty 77, Wasilla 38
Denver West Tournament
James Irwin 61, Alameda 47
At Denver West: The Jaguars (1-5) ended their tournament in style by capturing their first win of the season over Alameda (1-6).
Nonconference
Vista Peak Prep 70, Lewis-Palmer 65
At L-P: Colin Westfall scored a team-high 18 points, Cameron Lowe added 15 and the Rangers (5-2) lost for the second time in a row.
Lewis-Palmer had a 17-12 advantage before Vista Peak Prep (8-1) went on a 24-8 run in the next quarter to hold on for its fifth straight victory.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Black Canyon Classic
Woodland Park 41, Roaring Fork 35
At Montrose: The Panthers (2-4) boasted a 23-16 halftime advantage and held to win despite giving up 17 points in the third quarter to Roaring Fork (5-3).
Nonconference
ECA 34, Front Range Christian 17
At ECA: Amy Antes and Maddie Castro each scored 10 points for Evangelical Christian Academy (3-2), which won by outscoring Front Range Christian 26-9 in the second half.
The Vanguard School 50, Centaurus 31
WRESTLING
Jimmy John's Northern Colorado Christmas Tournament
At UNC Butler-Hancock Arena: Pine Creek's Draygan Colonese ended his dominant tournament run with a third-round pin over Bennett's Mac Copeland in the 170-pound championship match. He finished with four pins to go along with a major decision.
Woodland Park's Brady Hankin finished as the runner-up after he lost 8-4 to Loveland's Cody Thompson at 126. Cheyenne Mountain's Nico Gagliardi also placed second after he lost 6-0 to Pomona's Franklin Cruz at 195.
Mesa Ridge's Jared Volcic (220) and Matthew Moore (285) both took second in their respective weight classes.
Warrior Classic
At Grand Junction: Doherty's Tyson Beauperthuy was the lone Pikes Peak region tournament winner, thanks to beating Rocky Mountain's Trey Hardy with a 10-0 decision in the 170-pound championship match.