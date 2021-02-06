Seven Cheyenne Mountain wrestlers finished undefeated Saturday as the Indians swept the competition at their home quad meet, besting Lewis-Palmer, Canon City and Pueblo West.
Cheyenne Mountain defeated the Rangers 68-12, Pueblo West 48-30 and the Tigers 51-24.
Lower weight wrestlers Dominick Padilla (113 pounds), Patrick Ransom (120) and Nick Grizales (126) pinned each of their opponents. Padilla finished the day 3-0, Ransom and Grizales were 2-0 with third match forfeits.
Ransom earned a win by fall in just 26 seconds against the Tigers, and in 1:49 against Pueblo West. Grizales pinned his Pueblo West opponent in 47 seconds and won against Canon City in 1:44.
In the upper weights, Cheyenne Mountain swept the field from 182 through 285. Soren Herzog won a pair of matches by fall at 182, and won a 12-8 decision against Canon City. At 195, Nico Gagliardi pinned two opponents in under a minute, winning in 26 seconds versus Canon City and 50 seconds against Pueblo West, and claimed a second-period pin in 2:23 against Lewis-Palmer.
Jake Boley likewise had two pins in under a minute, winning in 31 seconds against the Cyclones, and had a 57-second win against Lewis-Palmer. Boley pinned his 220 opponent from Canon City in 2:30. Heavyweight Jesse Boley was 2-0 with a pin in 34 seconds against Lewis-Palmer and in 2:53 against Pueblo West.
Lewis-Palmer’s 132-pounder Roman Smith was undefeated. He pinned his Cheyenne Mountain opponent in 5:26, and won against Canon City in 2:34, and earned a 9-0 major decision against Pueblo West.
At 138, Ez Ortega finished 2-0 with a first-period tech fall (12-0) against Lewis-Palmer, a third-period pin against Cheyenne Mountain (5:17).
Boys’ Wrestling
Palmer Ridge Quad: Doherty, Rampart, Elizabeth, Palmer Ridge
Three Rampart wrestlers emerged undefeated from the Palmer Ridge quad, despite the Rams losing two duals and tying with Elizabeth.
At 126 pounds Andrew Peltier earned a pair of pins and a 19-3 technical fall (3:06) against Doherty. Will Plummer at 152 went 3-0 with three pins and Marcus Tolman at 145 pinned each of his opponents.
Doherty’s Zion Neville also finished undefeated with two pins at 138, and won a 4-3 decision over Elizabeth.
Elizabeth defeated Doherty 47-21 and Palmer Ridge 42-24 and tied with Rampart 36-36. Kyle Owen, a 138-pounder, was 2-1 for the Cardinals.
Doherty defeated Palmer Ridge 39-28 and Rampart 36-29.
Bulldog Quad: Coronado, Heritage, Pueblo Centennial, Bayfield
Coronado defeated Bayfield, Heritage and Pueblo Centennial at the Bulldog Quad, led by Ben Nagel and Luke Smith who finished the day undefeated.
Nagel won all three of his 152 matches by fall. He pinned his Heritage opponent in 57 seconds, Pueblo Centennial in 1:17 and Bayfield in 1:38. Smith likewise earned three pins in 1:27 versus Centennial, 1:55 against Bayfield and 3:03 against Heritage.
Liberty Quad: Discovery Canyon, Pine Creek, The Classical Academy, Liberty
Pine Creek won all but two matchesat the Liberty Quad as the Eagles easily swept Discovery Canyon, TCA and host team Liberty.
TCA’s Tanner Eide at 220 and 132-pounder Dominic Hargrove of Discovery Canyon were the only wrestlers to defeat Pine Creek opponents. Eide won his match against Pine Creek by fall in 3:25 and Hargrove earned a pin in 42 seconds against the Eagles.
At 126, Pine Creek’s Nick Henley won two matches in under a minute with a pin in 39 seconds against Liberty and in 49 seconds against Discovery Canyon. Henley won his match against TCA by fall in 1:26.
Boys’ Basketball
Palmer 55, Cheyenne Mountain 50
At Palmer: Palmer found a spark in the fourth quarter of a close nonconference game to gain an edge over Cheyenne Mountain.
Tied at 36 heading into the final frame, the Terrors (3-2) outscored Cheyenne Mountain (0-2) 19-4 in the final eight minutes.
Cheyenne Mountain’s Miles Wagner scored a career-high 23 points and nearly had a double-double with eight rebounds.
Air Academy 62, Widefield 34
At Widefield: Air Academy racked up a 30-14 lead in the first half, led by three sophomore scorers.
Sophomore Corbin Garver led the Kadets (2-2) with 14 points, while Finn Horsfall and Ryder Banks, also sophomores, scored 12 points each.
Widefield is still searching for its first win.
Evangelical Christian 66, Colorado Springs School 44
At ECA: After a close opening quarter, ECA outscored CSS 22-15 before halftime before taking a 28-25 edge in the second half.
Jared Guest led the Eagles with 17 points and Michael Mann scored 12. Michael Kim had seven points, six assists and seven steals.
Pueblo Central 73, Harrison 57
Discovery Canyon 63, Pueblo West 51
Pueblo South 45, Sierra 37
Girls’ Basketball
Air Academy 68, Sand Creek 47
At Sand Creek: Air Academy junior Brianna Sealey scored a career-high 21 points for the Kadets to help lead her team past Sand Creek in a nonconference clash. Sealey finished with a double-double with 12 rebounds, and also led the team in steals with five.
Freshman Caitlin Kramer scored 19 points for Air Academy (2-2) and Capri Dewing had 13. Dewing led with five assists.
Sand Creek is 2-2.
Denver West 48, Elizabeth 40
Sierra 41, Pueblo South 32
Harrison 50, Pueblo Central 38
Lewis-Palmer 48, Pueblo East 27
The Classical Academy 60, Mesa Ridge 40
Ice Hockey
Cheyenne Mountain 11, Palmer 1
At World Arena: Nicholas Hallee and Noah Bonnett scored two goals each for Cheyenne Mountain as the team overwhelmed Palmer with 40 shots on goal.
Hallee also had an assist, and Christian Pino and Connor Moberly had a goal and two assists to lead the team in points. Colten Sell, Alex Hansen and William Wuestneck were credited with two assists each. Garret Elder and Matty Kelleher had a goal and an assist each. Connor Frickey, Michell Lewis and Wyatt Furda also scored for Cheyenne Mountain.
Palmer’s Will Stone was the only Terror to find the back of the net, assisted by Reese Hunt and Joe Van Dyk.
Girls’ Swimming
Cheyenne Mountain Diving Invitational
Rampart and Lewis-Palmer tied with 34 points each at the Cheyenne Mountain dive invite, but it was Rampart’s Maggie Buckley who came home with the title, defeating the next highest-scoring diver by more than 41 points.
Buckley scored 510.20, followed by Lewis-Palmer’s Dahlia Allen in second with 468.40. Kaelyn Hinsley of Cheyenne Mountain placed third with 431.15 points, followed by Discovery Canyon’s Victoria Sanders in fourth with 418.05.
Rampart’s Ivy Buckley placed fifth, followed by Lewis-Palmer’s Ashley Griffith and Liberty’s Ashley Van Milligan. Pine Creek’s Rachel Suter placed eighth and Abby Krueger from Doherty took ninth. Emma Roach of Doherty rounded out the top 10.