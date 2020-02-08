GIRLS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
PPAC Championships
Lewis-Palmer and Cheyenne Mountain dominated the team race, but it was ultimately the Indians who came out on top with 596 points and the team PPAC title. The Rangers had 588 points, while Air Academy took third with 323.
Cheyenne Mountain’s Frances Hayward took the PPAC 200 freestyle title with a winning time of 1:53.98 -- more than four seconds ahead of the field. She later shattered the pool and league record in the 500 free with a time of 5:03.04. She broke the 2011 pool record of 5:03.39, and the 2018 PPAC record of 5:11.14.
Caroline Bricker won the 100 free with a PPAC record-breaking time of 51.82, defeating the 2018 league record by .31 seconds. She also won the 100 breaststroke with a pool and PPAC record time of 1:2.52.
Lewis-Palmer won the 200 medley relay in 1:47.24 and the 200-free relay in 1:41.36. Sydney McKenzie, who swam the first leg of the medley relay, won the 200 IM (2:12.37) and the 100 back (58.93). Madeline Bane won the 50 free in 24.97. The Rangers also swept the top two in the diving competition with Megan DuMond taking gold with a score of 482.80, followed by Dahlia Allen (471.65).
L-P’s Katie McClelland claimed the 100 fly championship in 58.17.
Tri-Peaks League Championship
Manitou Springs was the top local finisher in the Tri-Peaks championship finishing third in the team race with 369 points.
Manitou Springs’ Sofia Cirko and Hannah Drum placed third and fourth, respectively in the 100 fly and Isabella Kuzbek took second in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.53) for the Mustangs. She also placed third in the 200 IM (2:25.60), followed by teammate Aidan Coe in 2:27.88.
Coco Stevens placed second in the 500 free with a time of 5:41.90 and Heidi Martin placed fifth to help Manitou Springs to a top-three finish.
St. Mary’s Caitlin Cairns claimed two league titles in the 50 (23.78) and 100 free (52.30).
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Lewis-Palmer 66, Sand Creek 56
At Lewis-Palmer: Colin Westfall led Lewis-Palmer with 21 points and three others hit double figures as the Rangers earned their third straight 5A/4A PPAC win.
Sophomores Brady Jones and Cameron Lowe had 16 and 14 points, respectively, and Eddie Speller had 12 points as Lewis-Palmer (11-8, 6-4) took down Sand Creek (11-7, 5-4).
St. Mary’s 60, Lamar 49
At Lamar: St. Mary’s claimed its fifth straight win in a 3A Tri-Peaks victory over Lamar.
The Pirates are 13-3 and 7-2 in league play.
Highlands Ranch 62, Rampart 51
At Highlands Ranch: Dante Wydra scored a season-high 20 points, but it wasn’t enough to push Rampart past Highlands Ranch in a nonconference loss.
Cole Brown followed with 11 points for the Rams (8-10) and Cale Cormaney led the team with 10 rebounds.
Longmont 67, Discovery Canyon 34
At Discovery Canyon: Longmont outscored Discovery Canyon 12-2 in the first quarter, setting up a dominant nonconference win by the Trojans.
The Thunder (10-8) were led by sophomore Trent Pasvogel with eight points.
Colorado Springs Christian 53, James Irwin 47
At Colorado Springs Christian: Colorado Springs Christian snapped out of a slow start to earn a 3A Tri-Peaks win over James Irwin.
The Jaguars had three players reach double figures, led by Keith Fonoimoana with 17 points. Dererck Lebron Burgos followed with 14 points and Jalen Higgs had 12 for James Irwin (5-9, 4-4).
Colorado Springs Christian is 7-7 and 3-4 in league play.
Coronado 61, Air Academy 57
At Air Academy: Coronado overcame an eight-point deficit in the second half, outscoring Air Academy 39-27 in the final 16 minutes to claim a nonconference win and break a seven-game losing skid.
Ladarius Mays led the Cougars (4-15) with 24 points, while Brycen Scherr and Jalen Austin followed with 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Air Academy is 8-9.
Doherty 41, Pine Creek 37
At Doherty: Lucas Moerman and Schafer Reichart scored more than half of Doherty’s points in a 5A/4A CSML win.
Moerman led the Spartans (10-9, 6-3) with 16 points and added 10 rebounds and had five blocks. Reichart scored 10 points.
The loss snapped a five-game winning steak for Pine Creek (16-3, 7-1) and spoiled the Eagles’ hopes of an undefeated league record.
Ellicott 71, Calhan 67
Mountain Vista 102, Falcon 66
Heritage 69, Palmer 46
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson 77, Mesa Ridge 60
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Four Trojans finished in double figures as Fountain-Fort Carson earned its fifth-straight win and hung onto its position in the top two of the 5A/4A CSML.
Danae Christensen and Torie Bass had 15 points each to lead the Trojans (16-1, 7-1) and Tauja Durham followed with 14 points. Raekyiah Williams added 12.
Christensen also had 13 rebounds and Aylonna Robinson followed with 10.
Mesa Ridge is 9-8 and 6-5 in league play.
St. Mary’s 77, Lamar 15
At Lamar: Eleven Pirates scored in a 3A Tri-Peaks win over Lamar.
St. Mary’s (16-1, 9-0) was led by senior Josephine Howery with 19 points, followed by Brooklyn Valdez and Catherine Cummings with 15 each.
Cummings added 11 rebounds and Valdez had a team-high six assists.
Doherty 47, Pine Creek 32
At Doherty: Both teams struggled to get going in the first quarter, but Doherty found a spark before the half, outscoring Pine Creek 14-9 in the second frame, and hung on from there for a 5A/4A CSML win.
Taryn Lindsey led the Spartans (12-6, 8-1) with 21 points and Aspyn Zuccone had 10.
Pine Creek falls to 6-13 and 2-5 in league play.
Sand Creek 93, Pueblo Centennial 46
Manitou Springs 45, Buena Vista 35
Air Academy 62, Coronado 23
Vista Ridge 46, James Irwin 24
Colorado Springs SChool 59, Platte Canyon 30
ICE HOCKEY
Coronado 4, Palmer 1
At WA-OLY: Jack Cintron and Cole Brooker scored two goals each for Coronado as the Cougars defeated Palmer.
Marc Godec, Connor Fouts, Austin Crawford and Aidan Heinz all had one assist for Coronado. Godec had 24 saves.
Brendan Walters scored for Palmer in the third period. Goalie Sean Bolduc faced 48 shots.
Doherty 6, Woodland Park 1
At WA-NHL: Richie Flores scored twice for Doherty, while Andrew DeRubis, Jake Engle, Christian Chatwin and Tanner Chapman also scored.
Nick Hernandez had two assists for Doherty and Jeth Fogg was 21-for-22 in goal.
McCoy Kleppe scored for Woodland Park.
Rampart 11, Liberty 2
At Honnen: Jordan Jeffords had two goals and three assists for Rampart.
Kiko Miller had two goals for the Rams and Jonathan Musser had four assists. Logan Matheny had a goal and three assists, while Ethan Meyer and Michael Barber had a goal and two assists each.
Brock Chellgren and Seth DiMarino scored for Liberty.