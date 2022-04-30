BASEBALL
Discovery Canyon 11, Doherty 5
Discovery Canyon 9, Doherty 4 (doubleheader)
At Doherty: Cameron Whittle and Jonah Johnson each brought three runners home in game one of a two game sweep of Doherty. The Thunder recorded 10 hits in the first game.
In game two, Whittle recorded two more RBIs, while Gavin Montoya led the way, totaling six RBIs in the victory.
Lewis-Palmer 13, Cheyenne Mountain 12
At Lewis-Palmer: The Rangers scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to defeat Cheyenne Mountain in a high-scoring affair. Cooper Ciesielski led Lewis-Palmer with four RBIs, and Caleb Pepper added three. For the Red-Tailed Hawks, Jace Eslinger and Nick Hailee each went 5-5 with two RBIs.
Rampart 13, Pine Creek 11
Peyton 18, Calhan 3
Peyton 19, Calhan 0
At Peyton: The Panthers topped Calhan twice to improve to 15-1 on the season. They are on a 12-game win streak. In game one, the Panthers scored 13 first-inning runs to help secure the win. In game two, CJ Lashley led the way with four RBIs, going 3-3 at the plate.
Vista Ridge 11, Fountain-Fort Carson 2
Liberty 9, Air Academy 8
At Liberty: Kyle Neefe led the Lancers with two RBIs, while Vin Raffelson, Zach Cody, Cody Read and Justin Downs each brought a runner home as well. The Lancers had 10 hits in the win.
Manitou Springs 7, Florence 3
Manitou Springs 18, Florence 0 (doubleheader)
At Florence: Christian Cashdollar had three RBIs to help the Mustangs past the Huskies in game one, while Hayden Martinez led with four RBIs in game two. Nathan Gentzel and Canon Feist each added three RBIs.
Salida 13, Colorado Springs Christian School 1
Colorado Springs Christian School 13, Salida 2
At CSCS: After suffering a double-digit defeat in game one, the Lions rallied in the second, with 11 hits in the win. Caleb Smith led with four RBIs, and Daniel Eng gave up just three hits on the mound.
Denver Christian 12, Evangelical Christian Academy 8
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Mullen 10, Cheyenne Mountain 9
Liberty 13, Palmer 8
At Liberty: Brenna Wrede had four goals and an assist, Stephanie Stock scored four goals, and Eve Vanderbilt finished with four assists in a well-rounded victory for the Lancers.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Middle Park 3, St. Mary’s 0
Woodland Park 8, Palmer 1
Vanguard 2, Thomas MacLaren 1
Air Academy 0, The Classical Academy 0 (Tie)