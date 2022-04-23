BASEBALL
Lewis-Palmer 23, Liberty 11
At Liberty: The Rangers scored 10 runs in the fifth inning to help secure a double-digit victory over the Lancers.
Blake Nelson was 6-6 at the plate with six RBIs, while teammates Caleb Pepper and Matt Rhoades each brought in three runs.
Justin Downs led Liberty with three RBIs, and Seth Klenow added two more.
Air Academy 12, Discovery Canyon 2
At Air Academy: Ryder Banks pitched four innings with five strikeouts and gave up just two runs to help the Kadets top the Thunder. Frank Flores pitched the final inning. James Wright led the way on offense with three hits and three RBIs.
For DCCS, Chase Ambuehl was responsible for the two runs.
Doherty 11, Rampart 8
At Doherty: A six-run second inning helped the Spartans defeat the Rams. Rampart battled with five runs in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback.
Garret Weaver had four RBIs for Doherty, and Michael Tapia added three.
Pine Creek 13, Palmer Ridge 7
At Pine Creek: Tyler Genrich brought home five runs and had three hits to lead Pine Creek. Quinn Maher and Boston Keller each added two RBIs. The Eagles finished with 14 hits.
La Junta 20, James Irwin 0
La Junta 20, James Irwin 0 (doubleheader)
Evangelical Christian Academy 20, Cotopaxi 0
Peyton 11, Burlington 1
At Peyton: Evan Neumaier and Logan Nickell combined for nine strikeouts in a one-hit win over Burlington. Nickell also had two RBIs in the win.
Katsina Roths recorded the lone run for Burlington.
Manitou Springs 11, Colorado Springs Christian School 1
At Manitou Springs: A five-run fifth inning secured the win over the Mustangs. Canon Feist had three RBIs, and Hayden Martinez added two. Andrew Rhodes and Nathan Gentzel handled things for Manitou Springs on the mound.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Grand Junction Central 2, Coronado 1
Fountain Valley 3, Flatirons Academy 0
Lewis-Palmer 1, Falcon 0
At Falcon: Addisyn Sopczak scored the goal for Lewis-Palmer and Ella Mooney recorded the assist. Rylee Cudney was in the net for the Rangers, finishing with six saves.
Buena Vista 2, Colorado Springs School 0
At Buena Vista: Evelyn Hachmann and Jamison Litvay each scored for the Demons. Litvay also had an assist, and Kristin Knowles assisted on the other goal.
Rye 6, James Irwin 0
Eagle Ridge Academy 2, Colorado Springs Christian School 2 (Tie)
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Vanguard 3, Doherty 1
At Doherty: Caleb Hanson had 16 kills to lead Vanguard past Doherty (21-25, 26-24, 25-21, 25-22). Carlos Torres had three aces, and the Coursers recorded 71 team digs. Lucas Soeldner led with 19, and Joseph Wetters added 18.