BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Manitou Springs 71, Lamar 46
At Lamar: Joah Armour scored 16 of his 25 points in the third quarter to help Manitou Springs extend its winning streak to seven games. The Mustangs (12-2, 7-0 3A Tri-Peaks) have won each of their league games by at least 16 points.
Vanguard School 71, Platte Valley 31
At Platte Valley: Vanguard was in control throughout, outscoring Platte Valley 53-16 in the final three quarters. The Coursers are 13-1 and 8-0 in 3A Tri-Peaks play.
St. Mary’s 87, Colorado Springs Christian School 72
At St. Mary’s: Sam Howery went off for 25 points, nine rebounds and seven assists to lead the Pirates. Rayshawn Dearmon scored 24 points and Luke Stockelman poured in 14. St. Mary’s (12-3, 6-2 3A Tri-Peaks) trailed 50-40 at the half before a 28-9 third quarter turned the game around.
CSCS falls to 6-7 and 2-4.
James 54, Trinidad 53
At James Irwin: Jalen Higgs had a big game, scoring 21 points and adding six steals, five rebounds and four assists for the Jaguars. Keith Fonoimoana had 15 points and 12 rebounds and Caleb Curran-Velasco had 13 rebounds and four steals for James Irwin (5-8, 4-3 3A Tri-Peaks).
Rocky Mountain 54, Liberty 49
At Liberty: The Lancers came up short in this non-conference matchup, and fall to 5-12.
Evangelical Christian Academy 64, Calhan 38
At Calhan: ECA led by just four at the half, but then broke the game open with a 25-4 third quarter. Sam Mote led all scorers with 23 points, while Jason Holt added 18 and Judah Alexander had 10.
The Eagles (12-2, 2-1 1A Black Forest) have won four in a row, while the Bulldogs fall to 5-8 and 1-2.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Doherty 80, Rampart 42
At Rampart: The Spartans dominated this one from the start, jumping out to a 44-13 halftime lead. Doherty had five players in double-figure scoring, led by Payton Stark’s 16 points and 11 rebounds. Taylor Corsi also had 16 points, while Makenzie Noll had 15, Taryn Lindsey scored 13 and Erin Capell chipped in 10.
Doherty (10-6, 6-1 5A/4A Metro) still sits atop the conference, tied with Fountain-Fort Carson for the top spot.
The Rams fall to 3-14 and 0-6.
Liberty 60, Rocky Mountain 56
At Liberty: Lydia Marshall filled up the score sheet for the Lancers with 12 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Abby Cryderman had 15 points for Liberty, and Jacy Rohr dropped in 10.
The Lancers (11-6) led 37-20 at the half, but had to hold off a late rally that saw the Lobos cut it to 54-53 at one point in the fourth.
Coronado 39, Palmer 35
At Palmer: Coronado outscored Palmer 22-11 during the second and third quarters to turn a three-point deficit into a win. Tara Sandoval was the only player on either team in double figures, with 15 points, while Makenna Rempel and Fatinah Muhammed each added six for the Cougars (4-13, 3-4 5A/4A Metro).
Imani Morgan had eight points for Palmer (7-11, 2-5) and Jazelle Burney added seven.
James Irwin 46, Trinidad 43
At James Irwin: Freshman Ramiyah Byrd had a big game with 23 points and eight rebounds to lead the Jaguars. Sophia Venegas had 11 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals for James Irwin. The Jaguars (5-8, 1-2 3A Tri-Peaks) trailed by two at the half, but their defense held Trinidad to just four points in the third quarter.
Manitou Springs 40, Lamar 37
At Lamar: The Mustangs remained unbeaten in 3A Tri-Peaks play, but got a late scare from the host Savages. Manitou Springs (12-2, 5-0) led 30-12 at the half, but Lamar cut the lead to just five entering the final quarter. It’s the seventh straight win for the Mustangs.
Vanguard School 50, Platte Valley 46
At Platte Valley: The Coursers (13-1, 6-1 3A Tri-Peaks) trailed 19-11 after one quarter, but used a 14-6 second quarter to get back in it before sealing the win with a 14-9 fourth.
St. Mary’s 62, Colorado Springs Christian School 20
At St. Mary’s: The Pirates handled their rivals with ease, taking command with a 43-16 first half performance. It was the eighth win in a row for St. Mary’s (14-1, 7-0 3A Tri-Peaks), while the Lions fall to 2-11 and 0-5.
La Junta 43, Florence 38
At Florence: The Huskies (7-7, 1-4 3A Tri-Peaks) entered the fourth quarter down by 15, and couldn’t come all the back.
Calhan 52, Evangelical Christian Academy 47
At Calhan: Jenni Ellis had 18 points to lead Calhan and Jaiden Monger added eight. The Bulldogs (7-6) trailed by three after the third quarter, but used a 17-9 fourth to capture the win.
Maddie Castro led the Eagles (7-7) with 12 points, while Elanna Sutton and Ella Kim each scored eight.
Ponderosa 73, Elizabeth 20
At Elizabeth: Ponderosa led 26-3 after one quarter and didn’t look back. Elizabeth fell to 0-16.
HOCKEY
Doherty 5, Chatfield 2
At World Arena: The Spartans were down 2-1 entering the third period before a four-goal outburst turned the game in their favor. Chase Chapman, Nick Hernandez and Richie Flores all had a goal and an assist for Doherty.
The Spartans sit atop the Apex conference standings with an 8-0 mark and are 14-0-1 overall.
Liberty 5, Woodland Park 4
At World Arena: Liberty trailed 3-2 after one period, but tied it entering the third and then scored twice in the final frame. Noah Castanon scored twice for the Lancers (3-8-1, 2-4 Apex) and Seth DiMarino had a goal and an assist. Woodland Park (1-12, 1-7) got two goals and two assists from Trace Taranto and two goals from Parker Taranto.
Pine Creek 4, Coronado 1
At Honnen: Austin Gipson had two goals and Luke Doyle and Austin Sawyer each also scored to lead Pine Creek (11-0-2). Coronado got an unbelievable performance out of goalie Marc Godec, who stopped 66 of the 69 shots he faced. The Cougars’ (4-11) offense couldn’t provide enough support for Godec, with Aaron Leaf scoring the lone goal off an assist from Cole Brooker.
Rampart 8, Air Academy 4
At World Arena: The Rams scored twice in each of the first two periods and then put up a four spot in the third to blow the game open. Ethan Meyer scored twice and added three assists for Rampart, while Jonathan Musser scored a goal and dished out four assists for the Rams (7-6).
Jacob Sparr had a goal and an assist for the Kadets (7-8).
Steamboat Springs 5, Palmer 2
At Howelson: Will Stone and Joseph Van Dyk each tallied a goal for the Terrors (5-12), who were outshot 50-30 and were 2 for 7 on the power play.