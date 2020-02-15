Wrestling
Class 5A Region 2
At Legacy: Tyson Beauperthuy won the 170 bracket and helped the Spartans finish fifth in the team standings.
Jason Rhoten (third in 182), Jordan Wagoner (second in 195), Jared Bilstein (third in 285) and Mateo Arce (third in 106) also qualified for the state tournament.
Class 5A Region 3
At Fort Collins: Pine Creek finished second in the team standings with 167.5 points, roughly 50 behind Rocky Mountain.
Brayden Roman (145) and Draygan Colonese (170) won their respective brackets, while Mickael Byers (fourth in 138), Billy Hudson III (fourth in 152), Jace Graves (second in 160) also qualified for state for the Eagles.
Class 5A Region 4
At Mountain Vista: Rampart (116.5) and Fountain-Fort Carson (106) finished sixth and seventh, respectively, in the team standings.
The Rams will send 220-pound champion Dalton Slaughter to state in addition to Donasiyano Nimagarityse (third in 106), Andrew Peltier (third in 113), Marcus Tolman (fourth in 138), Ben Bancroft (third in 145), William Plummer (fourth in 152) and Chris Carr (third in 160).
Cole Smith won the 113 bracket for the Trojans, while Wyatt Price (second in 182) and Chi White (fourth in 160) also qualified for state.
Class 4A Region 1
At Cheyenne Mountain: The host Indians finished second with 229.5 points, while Pueblo East took the team title.
Chase Johnson won 126, Nico Gagliardi took 195 and Jake Boley was victorious in the 225 final to give Cheyenne Mountain three regional champions.
Nicholas Grizales (third in 120), Jadon Lara (fourth in 126), Raife Manjarrez (third in 145), Ezra Mabe (third in 152), Jesse Boley (third in 160), Soren Herzog (third in 170) and Billy Maddox (second in 182) also earned trips to state.
Widefield was sixth in the team standings and sent AJ Mota, Jordan Robb and Bradley Richard to state. Falcon, which was eighth, qualified Josiah Aldinger, Ryan Patterson and Tyler Valdez.
Class 4A Region 3
At Windsor: Coronado qualified six wrestlers for state and placed third in the team standings with 156 points.
Windsor dominated with 321 points, well ahead of second-place Thompson Valley’s 213.
The Cougars had two regional champions in Angel Flores (126) and Ben Tonnessen (195), while Ben Nagel (second in 138), Daven Ollier-Monell (third in 132), Luke Smith (fourth in 152) and Andrew Cruz (fourth in 170) also qualified.
Class 3A Region 4
At Lamar: The Classical Academy’s 153.5 points was good for third place in the standings behind Lamar (194.5) and Eagle Valley (185).
Zach Courtright (fourth in 113), Hagen Keller (fourth in 132), Ben May (third in 152), Brendan Carroll (third in 170), Chris Hinds (second in 182) and Tanner Eide (second in 195) made up the Titans’ state qualifiers.
Other regional champions from the area include: Woodland Park’s Brady Hankin (120), Adam Garner (160) and Cole Gray (170); Florence’s Johnny Masopust (126); Colorado Springs Christian School’s Jake Hamilton (145); James Irwin’s Jake Hustoles (182) and Jimmy Hustoles (220).
Class 2A Region 4
At La Junta: Peyton scored 171 points to finish third in the team standings.
In addition to regional champion Clint Brown at 138, the Panthers who qualified for state are Daniel Warkentine (fourth in 113), Lane Wiltfong (fourth in 120), Robert Warkentine (third in 126), Colton Murray (second in 152), Jackson Firebaugh (fourth in 170), Zak Cobb (third in 195) and Samuel Leary (third in 285).
Boys’ basketball
Doherty 50, Palmer 28
At Doherty: Lucas Moerman posted a triple-double, his third of the season according to Doherty basketball’s Twitter account, with 18 points, 15 rebounds and 10 blocks.
AJ Guiao added 15 points for Spartans (13-9, 9-3).
The Classical Academy 45, Widefield 44
At Widefield: Kade Walker scored the go-ahead bucket in a big matchup of top-three teams in the Class 4A Colorado Springs Metro League with 36 seconds left.
Micah Lamberth led TCA with 15 points, while Kobe Katayama added 10.
Randall Days led all scorers with 17 points for Widefield (12-8, 9-4), while Tim Mewborn added 11.
The Vanguard School 79, James Irwin 46
At The Vanguard School: Jalen Higgs led the Jaguars with 14 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Coursers rolled through another Tri-Peaks League opponent.
Peyton 39, Evangelical Christian 32
At ECA: After holding the Eagles to three points in the second quarter, Peyton stretched its lead behind a 13-6 run that spanned the third quarter.
Girls basketball
St. Mary’s 67, Palmer Ridge 26
At Palmer Ridge: The Pirates jumped up and beat their 4A opponent behind 15 points from Seneca Hackley, 14 from Josephine Howery and Catherine Cummings and 12 from Brooklyn Valdez.
St. Mary’s (18-1, 10-0) extended its win streak to 12 games.
Air Academy 47, Pueblo South 29
At Pueblo South: Kylee Blacksten led the Kadets (14-5, 7-3) with 11 points, while Brooke Moss added nine.
Colorado Springs School 41, Colorado Springs Christian School 29
At CSCS: Sarina Mansour led the Kodiaks (16-1) with 11 points, while Whitney Richardi added 10.
CSS has won 16 straight since dropping its first game of the year.
The Lions scored 15 of their points in the fourth quarter.
Falcon 52, Lewis-Palmer 32
At Falcon: Hannah Burg led the Falcons with 15 points and six steals, while Kayla Harkema and Billie Fiore added 11 and 10 points, respectively, to help Falcon improve to 14-6 and 8-3 in league play.
Doherty 43, Palmer 40
At Doherty: The Spartans created most of their separation in an 11-6 advantage through the first quarter.
Alyssa Rodrgiuez, a freshman, hit five 3-pointers and led the Terrors with 22 points.
Peyton 64, Evangelical Christian 48
At ECA: Kayleigh Mannering hit four 3-pointers and led the Panthers (13-3) with 20 points, while freshman Shaylee Gee added 10.
Rampart 51, Vista Ridge 37
At Vista Ridge: The Rams won the third quarter 17-10 to improve to 4-16 on the year.
Widefield 66, The Classical Academy 65, OT
At TCA: The Gladiators trailed by 10 at halftime but forced overtime by winning the fourth quarter 16-12.
The Vanguard School 61, James Irwin 29
At Vanguard: The Coursers only led by seven at halftime but outscored James Irwin 21-0 in the third quarter to comfortably improve to 16-1.
Lakewood 71, Mesa Ridge 55
At Lakewood: The Grizzlies trailed 35-24 at the half and dropped to 11-9 on the season.
La Junta 40, Ellicott 37