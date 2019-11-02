BOYS' SOCCER
CLASS 4A
No. 5 Air Academy 3, No. 28 Ponderosa 1
At Air Academy: Thad Dewing had two goals and Adin Schwenke scored, all in the first half of a first-round playoff win over Ponderosa.
Dewing also had an assist, and Dylan Cornejo and Jett Neubacher also had assists.
The Kadets will face No. 21 Durango in the second round.
No. 9 Pueblo Centennial 1, No. 24 Palmer Ridge 0
At Dutch Clark Stadium: Palmer Ridge held the No. 9 Bulldogs scoreless in the first half, but a second-half goal proved to be the game-winner as Pueblo Centennial advanced to the second round of the 4A playoffs to face No. 8 Lewis-Palmer.
The Bears’ season ends at 9-7.
No. 21 Durango 3, No. 12 The Classical Academy 2 (OT)
At TCA: Durango eliminated a two-goal deficit in the second half and scored the golden goal in the first overtime period to clinch an upset win to move on to face No. 5 Air Academy in the second round.
TCA finishes the season 11-5.
No. 11 Denver North 2, No. 22 Cheyenne Mountain 1
At Denver North: Cheyenne Mountain finishes the season with a first-round playoff loss to Denver North. The Indians end the year 7-9.
No. 4 Silver Creek 3, No. 29 Canon City 0
At Silver Creek: The Tigers’ season ends at 9-6-1. Silver Creek will face No. 20 Standley Lake in the second round.
CLASS 5A
No. 22 Liberty 2, No. 11 Denver East 0
At Denver East: The Lancers upset No. 11 Denver East to advance to the second round of the 5A tournament.
Liberty will face No. 6 Regis Jesuit on Wednesday.
CLASS 2A
No. 5 Telluride 7, No. 12 Thomas MacLaren 1
At Telluride: The Highlanders’ season ends in the first round of the 2A tournament with a 7-7 record.
FOOTBALL
Vista Ridge 60, Palmer 18
At Garry Berry: Vista Ridge sped off to a 37-12 lead after the first 12 minutes and cruised from there.
Freshman Brayden Dorman threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns while fellow freshman Brandon Hills led the team in receiving with 119 yards and two touchdowns.
Senior Devonte Brown led the rushing game with 70 yards and two scores. Darrell Davis also ran in two touchdowns for the Wolves (5-4, 3-1 4A Southern).
The Terrors are 1-8 and winless in conference play.
Coronado 31, Liberty 13
At D-20 Stadium: Back-to-back interception returns for a touchdown quickly put Coronado ahead in a 4A PPAC victory over Liberty in the team’s first conference win.
Liberty’s Daucin Dvorsky had a 40-yard touchdown pass to Mussa Pene late in the third. The Lancers (3-6 and 1-3) will close out the regular season next week against Air Academy.
Coronado is 2-7 and 1-3 in league with one game remaining in the regular season.
Woodland Park 28, The Classical Academy 20
La Junta 54, Manitou Springs 0
Calhan 44, Custer County 32
VOLLEYBALL
Manitou Springs Tournament
Woodland Park 2, Englewood 1: After Englewood won a close first set 25-23 the Panthers locked in 25-15, 25-7 wins in the final two sets. Sarah Garner led Woodland Park with nine kills. Sydney Roshek, Karly Purkey and Kyla Wells had three aces each.
Woodland Park 2, Strasburg 0: Sarah Garner had eight kills followed by Grace Mcclintock with seven as the Panthers clinched their second tournament win of the day.
Woodland Park 2, Manitou Springs 0: The Panthers clinched a dominant win over the Mustangs 25-16, 25-8, led by Sarah Garner with five kills.
Manitou Springs 2, Strasburg 0
Resurrection Christian 2, Manitou Springs 0
Vista PEAK Prep 2, Manitou Springs 2
University 2, Woodland Park 0
Palmer Ridge Invitational
Palmer Ridge 2, Silver Creek 1: The Bears won the first set 25-15 before the Raptors claimed a 25-20 win in the second. Palmer Ridge locked in the tournament match win with a 25-9 victory in the third and final set.
Ralston Valley 2, Discovery Canyon 1: DCC claimed a 27-25 win in the second set, but ultimately fell to the Mustangs.
Leah Lester had 10 kills for the Thunder.
Discovery Canyon 2, Pueblo South 0: Leah Lester had 11 kills to lead the Thunder to a tournament win over Pueblo South. Aaliyanna Codrington had four aces.
Coronado 2, Bayfield 1: Maycie Rogers and Amara Austin had eight kills each and Stacia Smith had seven in a tournament win over Bayfield.
Montrose 2, Palmer Ridge 0
Broomfield 2, Doherty 0
Palmer Ridge 2, Doherty 0
Discovery Canyon 2, Mullen 0
Doherty 2, Pueblo South 0
Montrose 2, Discovery Canyon 1
Erie Triangular
Erie 3, Colorado Springs Christian 2: After a 25-18 loss in the first set, Erie won the next three sets 25-28, 25-18, 25-17 to hand the Lions their first loss in seven games.
CSCS’ Charlie Tidwell had 10 kills and four blocks.
Colorado Springs Christian 3, Eagle Valley 2
Mitchell Tournament
Canon City 2, Harrison 0: Mckenna Long had eight kills in a tournament win over Harrison, helping the Tigers to 25-12, 25-17 set wins over the Panthers.
Diamond Moore Heath and Kat Eickhoff had four kills each for Harrison.
Vanguard 2, Sand Creek 1: Sand Creek claimed the first set 26-24, but the Coursers won the final two 25-17, 15-9, respectively. Sophia Guevara had five kills for Vanguard and Elizabeth Redd, Aubree Lang and Courtney Arrasmith had four each. Aspen Patrick had five aces.
Vanguard 2, Canon City 0: After a dominant 25-15 win in the first set, Vanguard battled Canon City in the second and ultimately pulled off a 25-23 win. Abby Meinen had eight kills for the Coursers and Canon City was led by Kate Tedquist with four kills.
Mitchell 2, Atlas Prep 1
Harrison 2, Sand Creek 1
Sierra 2, Atlas Prep 0
Sierra 2, Mitchell 0
Canon City 2, Sand Creek 0
Vanguard 2, Harrison 0
Harrison 2, Atlas Prep 0
Vanguard 2, Sierra 0
Canon City 2, Mitchell 0
Sierra 2, Arvada 0
Cheyenne Mountain Tournament
Windsor 3, Cheyenne Mountain 1: The Indians had two players register double-digit kills but it wasn’t enough to get past Windsor. Karlee Pinell had 13 kills followed by Emma Delich with 11. Alyssa Pecoraro had four aces followed by Lucy Jarvis with three.
Rampart 3, Fossil Ridge 0: Angelina Starck smacked down 14 kills and Riley Simpson had nine in a tournament win over Fossil Ridge. Holly Kwiatkowski had seven of the team’s 16 aces in the three-set win.
Chaparral 3, Lewis-Palmer 2
Eagon 3, Mesa Ridge 0
Rampart 3, Windsor 0
Cheyenne Mountain 3, Fossil Ridge 2
Grandview 3, Lewis-Palmer 2
Crowley County Tournament
Colorado Springs School 2, Crowley County 0: Whitney Richardi had nine kills followed by Elise Layton with eight to lead the Kodiaks to a tournament win over host school Crowley County.
Calhan 2, Swallows Charter Academy 0
Peyton 2, Colorado Springs School 1
Calhan 2, John Mall 0
Swallows Charter Academy 2, Peyton 1
Colorado Springs School 2, Custer County 0
Heart of the Rockies Tournament
St. Mary’s 2, Middle Park 0: Jillian Kellick had 10 kills for the Pirates in a tournament win over Middle Park.
Buena Vista 2, St. Mary’s 0
St. Mary's 2, Roaring Fork 0
St. Mary's 2, Roosevelt 1
Steel City Spike
Pueblo Central 2, Fountain-Fort Carson 1
Widefield 3, Pueblo Central 1
Montezuma-Cortez 2, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
Widefield 2, Fountain-Fort Carson 1
Pueblo East 2, Widefield 0
Evergreen Tournament
Holy Family 3, TCA 0
Evergreen 3, TCA 1
Ponderosa Tournament
Ponderosa 3, Pine Creek 2: Gabby Wilson had 19 kills and Amelia Aigner followed with 13, but the Eagles ultimately fell to Ponderosa.
Air Academy 2, Doherty 0: The Kadets defeated Doherty 25-23, 25-18 led by Aria Schleiker with four kills.
Broomfield 2, Air Academy 0: Abby Murphy, Ellie Hess, Hayley Payne had four kills each and Natalia Lambos led the Kadets with six kills.
Montrose 2, Air Academy 1
Air Academy 2, Mullen 0
Coronado 2, Mullen 0: Maycie Rogers had seven kills for the Cougars in a tournament win over Mullen.
Coronado 2, Silver Creek 0
Ralston Valley 2, Coronado 0
Montezuma-Cortez 2, Widefield 0
John Mall 2, Peyton 0