CROSS COUNTRY
Pikes Peak Athletic Conference Championship
The Air Academy girls took home gold and the boys’ team placed second at the PPAC cross country championships.
The Cheyenne Mountain boys team eked out a win with a faster overall team split than the Kadets after each team scored 39 points.
Air Academy’s Ella Chura took first in the girls race finishing in 19 minutes, 10.10 seconds, followed by Cheyenne Mountain’s Hope Stark in 19:17.50. Palmer Ridge freshman Jocelyn Millican followed in third in 19:31, followed by Kadet senior Tatum Miller (19:34.80) and Palmer Ridge junior Maren Busath (19:34.90).
Air Academy senior Matthew Mettler placed first in the boys race with a time of 16:17.50. He was chased by Cheyenne Mountain’s Erik Le Roux who crossed the line in 16:23.
Matthew Storer (3rd, 16:32.50, Air Academy), Hans Larsen (4th, Palmer, 16:41.40) and Nicholas Huger (5th, 16:41.80) rounded out the boys’ top five.
Palmer Ridge placed third in the boys standings with 58 points and second in the girls with 39. Lewis-Palmer was fourth on the boys side with 106 points and Cheyenne Mountain took third in the girls’ standings with 86 points.
FOOTBALL
Colorado Springs Christian 42, Ignacio 0
At Ignacio: The Lions scored three touchdowns in each of the first two quarters, all the while holding the Bobcats scoreless in the final nonconference game of the season.
Caleb Stockton passed for 134 yards and three touchdowns — two to Joe Dunn, one for 40 yards late in the first quarter and another for 48 just before halftime. Stockton also connected with Andrew Knelder for a 30-yard score in the second.
Peyton Brones ran for a team-high 51 yards, and Dunn racked up 40. Rain Chaves had a short rushing touchdown for the Lions (4-1).
Elijah Burkett had nine tackles including two sacks, and caused a fumble. Brones had six tackles.
Pikes Peak Christian 48, Simla 8
BOYS’ SOCCER
Vanguard 3, Rye 0
At Rye: Aleksandr Howard, Luciano Camerena and Gabriele Crippa each scored for the Coursers in a nonconference win over Rye.
Camerena also had an assist and Joshua Stein added two helpers, while Ryan Lair-Douchinsky had five stops in goal for Vanguard (2-6). The win snapped a three-game losing streak.
Falcon 3, Pueblo County 2 (2OT)
At Falcon: After more than 90 minutes of play Falcon broke through for a golden goal in double overtime to defeat Pueblo County in a nonconference clash.
The Falcons are 3-7.
Colorado Academy 3, Fountain Valley 0
Columbine 5, Palmer 0
SOFTBALL
Rock Canyon 13, Discovery Canyon 1
At Rock Canyon: Freshman Stephanie DeBise was credited with DCC’s only RBI in a nonconference loss to Rock Canyon.
The Thunder are 5-15.
Vista Ridge 13, Doherty 0
At Doherty: Kendra Miller hit 3 for 3 with two RBIs and struck out eight batters through four innings in her sixth shutout of the year.
Miller’s efforts helped Vista Ridge (12-9) to its sixth straight win.
Justin Lovato, Julia-Rose Smith and Shayla Mosier were the only Spartans to register hits in the nonconference loss. Doherty is 4-16.
Lamar 14-10, St. Mary’s 5-0
At Leon Young: Yelena Valentine, Evelyne Czelatdko and Katlyn Long all had RBIs for the Pirates in Game 1 but it wasn’t enough in a 3A District 2 loss to Lamar. Valentine, Czelatdko and Evelyn Bishop had hits for St. Mary’s (11-9, 3-2) in Game 2.
Rampart 18, Westminster 6
VOLLEYBALL
RAMPART TOURNAMENT
Colorado Springs Christian won two matches while host school Rampart won all but one at the Rampart volleyball tournament.
The 3A Lions defeated Liberty (2-0) and Grand Junction before falling to 5A Chatfield 2-1, handing CSCS (13-1) its first loss of the year.
The Chargers also defeated Rampart, also handing the Rams their first loss, and beat Liberty 2-1.
Rampart (12-1) defeated Mesa Ridge, Grand Junction and Dakota Ridge in straight sets.
Rampart 2, Mesa Ridge 0: Riley Simpson racked up seven kills while Payten Wade had four aces.
Rampart 2, Grand Junction 0: Anjelina Starck had eight kills followed by Holly Kwiatkowski with seven and Riley Simpson had six.
Rampart 2, Dakota Ridge 0: Anjelina Starck and Riley Simpson had seven kills each.
Chatfield 2, Rampart 0: Anjelina Starck led the Rams with seven kills and two aces.
Colorado Springs Christian 2, Liberty 0
Colorado Springs Christian 2, Grand Junction 0
Chatfield 2, Colorado Springs Christian 1
Chatfield 2, Liberty 1
Grand Junction 2, Mesa Ridge 0
WOODLAND PARK TOURNAMENT
The Panthers swept their tournament competition to rise to 10-1 on the season.
Woodland Park 2, Poudre 1: Trinity Mcabee and Sarah Garner had seven kills each followed by Delaney Battin with six. The Panthers had 15 aces, led by Allie Tring with seven and freshman Sydney Roshek had five.
Woodland Park 2, Palmer 0: Garner had seven kills and Mcabee had six.
Woodland Park 2, Lotus School of Excellence 0: Woodland Park had 21 total aces, led by sophomore Kyla Wells with six, followed by freshman Sydney Roshek with five and Garner with four.
Woodland Park 2, Horizon 0: Garner had 11 kills to lead Woodland Park.
Palmer Ridge 3, Eaton 1
At Palmer Ridge: The Bears had four players rack up 10 or more kills in a four-set nonconference win over Eaton.
Palmer Ridge was led by Naeemah Weathers with 16 kills, followed by Olivia Parsley with 15, Riley Anderson had 12 and Madison Wilson smacked down 10.
Weathers also led the team with three blocks to help the Bears (9-4) to their third straight win.
Fountain Valley 3, Atlas Prep 0
At Atlas Prep: Annaliese Fricke scored a team-high 16 kills followed by Liz Berg with nine as Fountain Valley defeated Atlas Prep in straight sets.
The Danes are 9-2 and Atlas Prep remains winless.
Ellicott 3, Manual 0
Peyton 3, Elbert 2