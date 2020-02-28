It was fitting Nikki Derrell and Kianna Lemons shared the spotlight Friday night.
Derrell surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her prep career late in the Scorpions’ 52-41 win over Centaurus in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs, while Lemons broke the program record for steals in a season. The juniors are teammates now but grew up as opponents.
“We’ve played against each other since we were like little kids,” Derrell said. “So it’s been awhile since we’ve known each other.”
They teamed up on a club team in middle school before starting their high school careers, and they’ve been a big part of the 23-1 Scorpions’ success. Derrell leads the team in scoring with 15 points per game, while Lemons entered averaging 11.2 points and a team-best 3.9 steals per game.
“Defense is everything,” Lemons said. “I feel like on our team, especially since we have so many people that can dribble or are good with the ball, we really have to have those people that are willing to sacrifice their body and get the defensive stop so that our offense can transition to a faster pace.”
Derrell, who entered with 991 points, waited until her 3-pointer in the final minutes to get over the hump, finishing with 10 points. Lemons isn’t sure when she broke the record but guessed it came on a steal that turned into a fast-break layup. There were a couple of those Friday, as Lemons finished with a team-best 15 points in the win.
“I knew she was going to get it,” Derrell said. “She’s a really defensive-minded person, and she’s probably the best defender on our team.”
Lemons scored seven of her points in a big first quarter that saw the host Scorpions start the second quarter with a 23-4 advantage. They increased the lead to 23 points in the opening minutes of the second quarter before the Warriors slowly worked their way back into the game.
“What we have to understand and what we’ve told our kids is come playoffs, everyone is coming to play,” Sand Creek coach Payden Goldberg said. “It’s that time of year; it’s that kind of atmosphere. No one is coming in to just lay down, so you’ve got to go and take games.”
That’s a lesson the Scorpions can take into Tuesday’s Sweet 16 matchup against No. 16 Cañon City.
After Derrell and Lemons accepted a commemorative basketball and plaque, respectively, they went back to acting like longtime friends. Derrell said Lemons is the kind of kid who talks to rims and compliments strangers. Lemons joked that Derrell would’ve had an easier time getting over 1,000 if she hit more of her free throws Friday.
“Couldn’t be more excited,” Goldberg said. “Great kids on and off the court, work hard every day, they really deserve it.”