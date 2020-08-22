One of the area’s top girls’ basketball programs will welcome a local coach with more than a decade of experience and over 150 wins under his belt.
Friday, Sand Creek introduced former Doherty coach Pat McKiernan as the man in charge of the Scorpions’ girls’ team.
“We are excited to welcome Pat McKiernan to Scorpion Nation as our new girls' basketball head coach,” the Sand Creek athletic department tweeted Friday. “We are excited to watch coach McKiernan take our girls' basketball program to the next level atop the Pikes Peak region and 4A Colorado girls' basketball.”
When McKiernan was relieved of his position at Doherty in April, he wasn’t sure how quickly he’d jump back in. But for the first time in 15 years he was able to take the summer off and "recharge his batteries."
Then he heard about the opening at Sand Creek.
“It was like, this is it. This is the one,” McKiernan said. “I’ve been in Colorado Springs since 1972 so I know all about Sand Creek and the tradition they have over there, for the boys and the girls programs, and I just thought it was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”
Sand Creek earned the No. 1 seed in the 2019-20 Class 4A girls' state tournament after finishing with the program’s best regular-season record since the team advanced to the state semifinals five years ago.
Payden Goldberg, who took over the girls’ team in 2017, resigned at the end of July. Sand Creek made it to the state semifinals in 2015, but had just eight wins the following season. After Goldberg took over it took just three years to advance back to the No. 1 seed. She coached the team to a 51-23 record with three state playoff appearances in three years.
“I had always thought that would be a tough situation to come into,” said McKiernan in reference to Sand Creek’s recent success, “because there’s only one way to go. So I just want to take what they’ve done and try and make it better. Build on the foundation with a few little tweaks here and there, become a little faster and a little sharper.”
McKiernan said while he still has a lot to learn about the program, he was drawn to the fast style, which will mesh with his system almost seamlessly.
“We don’t have to reinvent the wheel,” McKiernan said. “They’re a great shooting team capable of putting points up. They play fast-paced with a lot of pressure and that’s my kind of style, I’ve always coached that way.”
Sand Creek will return three of its top four scorers who averaged double figures last season, including 5-foot-3 firecracker point guard Nikki Durrell, who led the team averaging 14.5 points.
McKiernan coached Doherty to a 153-72 record, and earned a bid to the state playoffs each of his nine seasons. The Spartans won five league titles — two outright, three tied — and reached the state quarterfinals twice in his tenure.