The Sand Creek football team forfeited all of its wins from this past season after school officials recently learned that the Scorpions used an ineligible player.
In a letter obtained by The Gazette to parents and family, associate principal and athletic director Brian Petzold said that he found out "a member of our varsity football team may have been ineligible to participate during the 2019 fall season." The letter was sent Thursday.
The Scorpions finished 3-7, the most successful since winning six games in 2006. They opened the season in early September by topping Pueblo Centennial and Cheyenne Mountain under first-year coach James Everett. The Scorpions then went on a five-game losing streak before a 42-0 victory over Mitchell on Oct. 25.
The fast start helped put aside two winless records and the memory of winning just four games in the previous five seasons.
"I want to stress that this does not take away from the overall positive aspects of the 2019 football season and the hard work, dedication, and successes of our football program this year," Petzold said in the letter. "I am extremely proud of our student-athletes' accomplishments during this fall season and how they represented Sand Creek."
Petzold and Everett did not return messages Tuesday for further comment.
In the letter, Petzold said he immediately reported the violation to the Colorado High School Activities Association and "determined that indeed this was the case." Sand Creek was required to forfeit its wins and opposing schools were notified of the infraction.
Petzold did not disclose the player's name nor the reason for his ineligibility.
"Moving forward I assure you we will take the necessary steps and precautions to safeguard that this issue does not happen again," Petzold wrote.
In an interview this past season, Everett said that only 16 players from last year's 0-10 team returned. But this past season's squad featured 60, the coach added, suggesting an increased interest because of an energetic group of defensive coaches he brought from his former school, George Washington.
“The hardest part was getting the kids convinced that this year would be different,” Everett said at the time. “But once they see all of the energy the coaches have, they start to buy in and have fun too.”