The Classical Academy sophomore Sam Guilez made up for lost time on Friday night.

After spending his freshman season running the junior varsity offense and missing the first five games of this season, Guilez guided the Titans (4-2, 2-0) to a 55-0 road win over Tri Peaks League foe Manitou Springs (2-4, 0-2).

“It’s nice to finally get a feel for everything,” the sophomore said.

Senior Hayden Cooper, who filled in during Guilez’s absence, appreciated his time at quarterback but feels more comfortable at wide receiver.

“Stepping in that position, it was a ton of fun,” Cooper said. “Just getting really to know the offense, too, that helped me at wide receiver coming back.”

It looked like Guilez and Cooper were in their natural positions midway through the third quarter when the duo linked up for a long touchdown to bring the running clock into play. What Guilez described as an “accidental underthrow,” Cooper called a flawless toss.

“He put a perfect ball backside to me,” Cooper said. “The defender was on my left side and he just threw it to my (right) and I fell back and it was right there."

“That was amazing,” Guilez said of the catch. “I figured I had him open, so I accidentally underthrew him, and he just came up with it.”

With the clock running, TJ Herebic added a rushing touchdown and an interception return for six to get the Titans to 55.

Early, it was special teams that helped the Titans settle into the game.

Guilez hit Garrett Kautz on the Titans’ first play before a Cade Palmer run got TCA deeper into Manitou territory before an eventual field goal from Cooper, a man of many roles.

“He kicks, he punts, he plays shortstop on the baseball team, plays outfield on the baseball team,” TCA coach Justin Rich said. “This summer, he was our best receiver. He can play almost any position on the field.”

The Mustangs, which played without their top three rushers, saw their first drive end with a punt that was blocked by TCA senior Cole Palmer, a UNLV commit, and scooped by Mitch Anderson for the night's first touchdown.

“It was just nice to take a breathe and relax, not stress over anything really,” Guilez said of the early score.

Guilez tossed his first varsity touchdown in the second quarter, hitting Kautz in stride on a 4th-and-14 play, before rushing in to make it 24-0.

“Very proud of Sammy,” Rich said of the sophomore who completed 6 of 8 passes for 159 yards. “I think he got knocked down or sacked on his second pass attempt and came back and stands in there strong. It’s going to give us a good chance.”

Another Cooper field goal and a short run from Aden Timson made it 34-0 at the half, setting up TCA’s most decisive win of the season.

“All together, I think him back there and me at wide receiver, we’re a better team,” Cooper said.