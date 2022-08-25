Sam Beers doesn’t know why MaxPreps lists him at 6-foot-5. The Air Academy senior running back actually stands about 5-foot-10, so the listing has become something of a joke among he and his teammates.
Maybe Liberty had something to do with it, because the Lancers must surely see the Air Academy running back as a giant by this point.
Beers scored four touchdowns Thursday night as the Kadets handled Liberty 53-8 in the season-opener on the grounds of the Air Force Academy. It was the third four-touchdown game for Beers against the District-20 rival, as he has scored 14 touchdowns in four games against Liberty and has averaged nearly 200 yards in those contests.
“This is great,” Beers said, deflecting the attention from himself and onto his team. “We have 18 seniors, so we’re all flying around having a good time. You can’t get any better than this.”
It was certainly a quick start for the senior star and the Kadets, who went 3-7 last year (Liberty was 0-10).
After a quick stop from the defense, Beers ran for 23 yards on Air Academy’s first play from scrimmage and Joey McLaughlin scored the season’s first touchdown from 6 yards out. After Liberty fumbled the kickoff the Kadets scored less than 2 minutes later, with Beers taking it in from 2.
Two more 3-and-out possessions from Liberty were followed by Air Academy touchdowns. The score was 27-0 before the Kadets defense gave up a first down.
And after Liberty put together its lone scoring drive – capped by a 4-yard run from Chris Hunter – Beers broke loose for a 65-yard score on the next play.
“He’s a different kid,” said Air Academy coach Scott Grinde, who is in his seventh year with the program after a long career coaching at the collegiate level. “He’s different than other people. He can do a lot of stuff that people can’t do. Very proud of him.”
Grinde pointed out that Beers is also one of the top students in the school, a tireless worker in football and shows quality character – fulfilling the three pillars the coach preaches to his team.
“I want them to be a great person, and he is. Everyday. Respectful, does things right,” Grinde said. “I can’t say enough good things about him.”
Beers recently received his first college offer from Colorado School of Mines, which has emerged as an NCAA Division-II power in recent years.
Grinde, with decades of college experience, has no doubt Beers will eventually loom large – though maybe not 6-foot-5 large – at the next level.
“Somewhere he’s going to make a difference for somebody,” he said.