LAKEWOOD – Sam Beers’ final appearance for Air Academy came on the podium at Jeffco Stadium.

Beers, the two-sport star who ran for more than 5,000 yards and 70 touchdowns in football, captured third place in the 5A boys’ shot put on Thursday morning.

There’s a chance he will make an appearance on a relay team, but it’s also likely this is it – one more over-performance for the road.

Beers was seeded fourth but came away with the bronze behind a throw of 50-foot-4.75.

“State is so weird because everyone is so different; just the pressure and everything,” Beers said. “I just came in with the mindset that I needed to do the best I can.

“Football kind of got me used to being under pressure and being in the moment. Just being in every event and treating practice like it’s a competition.”

Beers, who broke onto the scene with 1,805 yards and 30 touchdowns as a freshman in 2019, will attend Colorado School of Mines on a football scholarship. The Orediggers have made the NCAA Division II semifinals in two straight seasons, falling in the title game this past season.

Beers doesn’t know if he’ll stick at running back or move around, leaving that up to the coaching staff at Mines.

He might also throw for the Mines track team, though that hasn’t been decided.

Feeling retrospective as he made his way off the podium, Beers had no problem pinpointing the most memorable aspects of his time in high school sports for the Kadets.

“Just the friendships you made and the experiences you get out on the field or out throwing in the rings,” Beers said when asked what he’ll remember most of his four years. “It’s just a really good time.”