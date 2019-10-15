A significant language barrier requires some extra help in the classroom for Widefield senior Salif Doumbia, but he needs no assistance on the soccer pitch.
Doumbia emigrated from the Ivory Coast, a West African nation, to the United States and joined the Gladiator soccer program as a sophomore. He immediately broke into the team despite speaking little, if any, English.
“He was just too talented,” Gladiator coach Stephen Spaulding said. “The guys liked him a lot.”
Though some coaching instructions are still lost in translation, noticeable progress has been made in just a couple of years.
“He understands me more, which is great,” Spaulding said. “The first year, literally, we had the French teacher out here so we could talk to him when it was more than ‘Hey, good job.’”
“Now, it’s easy,” Doumbia added. “But at the beginning, it was not.”
Doumbia made things look easy early in Tuesday’s Class 4A Colorado Springs Metro League matchup with Sierra at C.A. Foster Stadium on the Widefield campus.
The central midfielder slalomed through the Stallion defense and scored his 10th goal of the season in the second minute of an 8-1 win.
From there, Aron Flores (three goals), Matt Williams (two goals) and Diego Gaytan (one goal, two assists) carried the attack, while Doumbia went back to controlling the middle of the field by winning possession and switching the point of attack.
“This dude’s a monster,” Gaytan said of Doumbia. “This dude controls the whole middle. I don’t know, he just makes everything so easy.”
The seniors have found ways to work around the barrier, operating on simple commands like "here" and "go," hand signals and sometimes grunts. The latter seems to be reserved for times when Doumbia needs to get a teammate’s attention in an instant.
“He makes noises. That’s how he communicates,” Gaytan said, as Doumbia confirmed.
“He just goes ‘UGH.’”
It’s worked to the tune of a 9-3 mark, 4-1 in the Colorado Springs Metro League, that has the Gladiators thinking about the postseason.
“This group really plays together pretty well,” Spaulding said. “That, I think, has been the difference for us this year. They play together well, and you can’t ask for more than that.”
They’ll likely need to win out, including a win over rival Mesa Ridge to get there.
“Oh, that’s a big one,” Gaytan said. “Rivalry game, (it’s) here, that’s probably the game we look for the most. It’s just all around a great game.”
Should all go according to plan, Doumbia will be patrolling the center of the field in the final games of his senior season, despite all the challenges.
“My teachers help me a lot in school,” he said before politely asking if there was a way an interview could be conducted in French, a language in which his coach is far from fluent.
“I don’t talk too much to coach. When I’m here, I play with everything I know.”