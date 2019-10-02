MONUMENT — Let's skip to the ending: Rian VanWinkle smacked an RBI single to mid-center field to send her Palmer Ridge softball team to a thrilling win over its crosstown rival Wednesday afternoon.
Final score: Palmer Ridge 25, Lewis-Palmer 24.
That's not a typo. Not at all.
Yes, that's right: 49 runs over seven innings in the Class 5A/4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference finale for both squads. In the end, it was the Bears (13-9, 4-3) who celebrated a victory with high-fives and hugs that could've easily gone the other way.
"You know what? I have to tip my hat to Lewis-Palmer," Bears coach Jason Romero said.
Despite its record, Lewis-Palmer (9-13, 2-5) could easily have left Palmer Ridge's field as a winner. After all, the Rangers are one of two teams this season to beat Coronado (17-2), which is enjoying a season with the most wins in program history. Throughout Wednesday afternoon, they never submitted against the Bears.
Lewis-Palmer proved to be unstoppable in the fifth inning, producing a two-out, 12-run rally to take a 17-14 lead. Lauren Phillips and Sage Hazelwood drove in two runs apiece. From there, it was a back-and-forth showdown.
Phillips also provided to be a highlight reel in the sixth inning, when she hit a two-run homer to center field.
The Bears went into the final frame down 24-19.
Didn't matter.
Palmer Ridge scored five straight runs, highlighted by Kahlan Fuller's two-RBI double. An out later, VanWinkle knocked in the game-winner.
"I felt pretty confident," VanWinkle said. "I think confidence is key when I'm hitting. If I could I have that mentality, I think I can come through. So that was the biggest thing for me."
The Bears won despite playing for nearly three hours in windy, cold conditions. They won despite blowing an early game lead. They won despite multiple rallies by their crosstown rival and a high-scoring affair that would make football fans happy (though it doesn't nearly match the New York state softball record of 82 runs, set two years ago). There are no Colorado state records to compare.
And they won despite watching the Rangers refusing to pitch to one of their best hitters, in Shayna McHugh, who, with a .632 batting average entering this week, prompted six intentional walks. In other words, she didn't take a single swing.
"I was so mad," she shouted shortly after the game to no one in particular.
Conclusion: It was quite a game.
It was the type of game to stick around until the end.