Highlights from the opening round of the Colorado football playoffs.
2A
No. 4 TCA 38, No. 13 Moffat County 21
At TCA: The punt coverage unit for The Classical Academy, which has been a strength all season, helped gain separation in a first-round win over Moffat County on Friday night.
Leading 24-14 early in the fourth quarter, the Titans punted and pinned the Bulldogs inside their own 5-yard line. Soon after, Jaren Texer intercepted a pass and returned it for a 4-yard touchdown, putting TCA up 31-14 and all but punching the ticket to the next round in the 2A playoffs.
The Titans (9-1) had to work for this one throughout. They led 17-0, only to have Moffat County pull to within 17-14.
TCA will face No. 12 University in the second round after it upset No. 5 The Academy.
1A
No. 13 Colorado Springs Christian 21, No. 4 Buena Vista 18
At Buena Vista: CSCS drove 67 yards for the game-winning touchdown in the final minute to pull off a first-round upset.
The Lions (7-3) built a 15-3 lead before Buena Vista (7-3) stormed back in front 18-15 with a touchdown with about one minute remaining, setting up the winning drive.
The victory puts CSCS in the 1A quarterfinals.
5A
No. 9 ThunderRidge 38, No. 24 Doherty 10
At Highlands Ranch: Doherty kept it close, jumping to a 10-7 lead and holding onto a 10-10 until the final minutes of the first half before ThunderRidge pulled away.
For the Spartans (7-4), this marked the end of a comeback season that saw the program post its first winning record since 2017.
4A
No. 16 Skyline 48, No. 17 Widefield 13
At Longmont: Widefield recorded an 80-yard touchdown pass from Haven Johnson to Gean Chambers in the second quarter and later had a 5-yard rushing score from Brayden Demattos-Burrows. But those were the lone scoring plays against an onslaught from Skyline.
The Gladiators (9-2) trailed 28-6 at halftime, and the Falcons finished it off with 20 more points in the fourth quarter.
No. 12 Golden 28, No. 21 Rampart 0
At Lakewood: The hosts scored a touchdown in every quarter, methodically marching past Rampart on a windy night at Jeffco Stadium.
The Rams saw their season end at 4-7.