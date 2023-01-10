Ice hockey
Cheyenne Mountain 11, Rampart 3.
Fresh off the Palmer Lake Outdoor Classic, Cheyenne Mountain got back to work Saturday, dispatching league opponent Rampart 11-3. The Red-Tailed Hawks remain undefeated in league play.
Boys' basketball
Manitou Springs 81, James Irwin 51
The Manitou Springs Mustangs beat James Irwin by a 30-point margin Friday, winning 81-51. The victory was powered by impressive first and third quarters in which Manitou scored more than 20 points. Senior John Maynard led Manitou with 22 points.
Girls' basketball
Falcon 50, Liberty 45
Falcon downed Liberty in tournament play Thursday, winning 50-45. Seniors Ashlynn Mustain and Caislyn Long led the way with 20 and 16 points. Long leads Falcon in overall scoring with 14.5 points per game. The Falcons are 7-2 on the season.
Wrestling
3A The Classical Academy shined at the 2023 Legend Duals Tournament against 4A and 5A competition. The Titans were undefeated in team scoring Saturday:
TCA 33 vs. Greeley West 32
TCA 55 vs. Arapahoe 18
TCA 43 vs. ThunderRidge 28
Semis-TCA 37 vs. Legend 31
Finals-TCA 42 vs. Cherokee Trail 37
Senior Tanner Eide won all five of his matches, defeating three ranked opponents.