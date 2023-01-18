Boys Basketball

Palmer Ridge and Discovery Canyon opened league play in the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference on Jan. 12 with an overtime battle. The visiting Thunder prevailed by a single point, edging out the Bears 58-57.

Palmer Ridge took a slim 27-25 lead into the half, but an explosive third quarter was the difference for Discovery Canyon as the Thunder outscored their opponents 21-14.

Senior Aiden Prechtel led the Thunder with 21 points on 8-15 shooting.

Girls Basketball

Colorado Springs Christian continues to be one of the best teams in 3A girls basketball statewide, most recently evidenced by the Lions’ 50-27 league win over St. Mary’s Jan. 12.

The Lions entered the contest as the top-ranked team in the state, according to the Colroado High School Activities Association’s rankings, while the Pirates were ranked seventh. This bout between the two top-ten teams wasn’t a close one as Colorado Springs Christian took an early lead and never looked back, ending each quarter with a double-digit lead over the visitors.

Junior Grace Minihane and Freshman Kinley Asp led Colorado Springs Christian with 14 and 13 points respectively.

Ice Hockey

It was an offensive bonanza Saturday between the Pine Creek Eagles and the Rampart Rams. The two teams combined to score 12 goals as Pine Creek took the game 8-4 over Rampart.

Senior Max Wright scored four goals and had one assist for Pine Creek, whereas Rampart senior Blake Komrofske netted three goals of his own.

Boys Wrestling

Nearly a dozen Pikes Peak Region schools participated in the 26-team 2023 Bulldog Invitational at Pueblo Centennial on Saturday. But only two were among the top five teams at the tournament.

Mesa Ridge took second with an overall score of 166 and Coronado took fourth with 120.

Both schools had several wrestlers place in their respective weight classes, including Mesa Ridge’s Damien Reyes who took first at 120lbs, Mickail Skeldum who placed second at 132, Isaiah Jones who placed first at 190 and Matthew Moore who took first among those in the 285 weight class. Luke Diehl took first at 150 for the Cougars and teammate Andre Cruz placed second at 157.

Girls Swimming

Cheyenne Mountain, ranked second in CHSAA’s 4A girls swimming rankings from the beginning of the month, toppled Arapahoe which is ranked 6th in 5A, by a score of 93 to 90.

Caroline Bricker placed first in several events at the dual, including the 200 yard individual medley, the 200 yard medley relay, the 100 yard freestyle and the 400 yard freestyle relay.