The matchups and (most of) the game times are set for the second round of the Colorado state basketball tournaments, after a few remaining first-round games were completed Thursday.

No. 30 Falcon fell 85-53 to No. 3 Windsor in the only 6A-4A game involving a team from the Pikes Peak region.

The round of 16 for the three largest classifications – smaller schools are playing a district format – begin Friday. Four girls teams from the Colorado Springs area will host games Friday as the better seeded team, a group that includes No. 7 Doherty and No. 6 Fountain-Fort Carson in 6A and No. 7 Air Academy and No. 11 Cañon City in 5A.

No. 15 Pine Creek (6A), No. 16 Falcon (5A) and No. 17 TCA (4A) will be on the road.

On the boys’ side, games will be played Saturday. No. 1 Air Academy, No. 2 Mesa Ridge and No. 6 Lewis-Palmer will host in 4A. All other teams form the area are on the road, including No. 9 Vista Ridge, No. 15 Fountain-Fort Carson and No. 19 Doherty in 6A, No. 19 Palmer and No. 21 Harrison in 5A and No. 23 TCA in 4A.

Games beyond this weekend will be held at neutral sites as the tournaments narrow to eight teams.

PLAYOFF GLANCE

6A-4A tournaments; games involving Colorado Springs-area teams listed

FRIDAY

Girls

6A

No. 11 Grandview (15-9) at No. 6 Fountain-Fort Carson (22-2), 6 p.m.

No. 10 Fruita Monument (19-4) at No. 7 Doherty (18-6), 6 p.m.

No. 15 Pine Creek (15-9) at No. 2 Cherry Creek (20-4), 6 p.m.

5A

No. 16 Falcon (19-5) at No. 1 George Washington (20-4), 6 p.m.

No. 10 Littleton (17-7) at No. 7 Air Academy (16-8), 7 p.m.

No. 27 Frederick (13-11) at No. 11 Canon City (18-6), 7 p.m.

4A

No. 17 TCA (16-8) at No. 1 Holy Family (21-3), 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boys

6A

No. 15 Fountain-Fort Carson (19-5) at No. 2 Rock Canyon (22-2), 3 p.m.

No. 9 Vista Ridge (19-5) at No. 8 Valor Christian (17-7), 6 p.m.

No. 19 Doherty (16-8) at No. 3 Fossil Ridge (22-2), time TBA

5A

No. 15 Silver Creek (16-8) at No. 2 Mesa Ridge (24-0), 1 p.m.

No. 21 Harrison (18-6) at No. 5 Frederick (23-1), 3 p.m.

No. 16 Glenwood Springs (17-7) at No. 1 Air Academy (22-2), 7 p.m.

No. 11 Longmont (17-7) at No. 6 Lewis-Palmer (17-7), time TBA

No. 19 Palmer (14-10) at No. 3 Windsor (20-4), time TBA

4A

No. 23 TCA (16-8) at No. 7 Eaton (19-5), 6 p.m.