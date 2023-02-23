The matchups and (most of) the game times are set for the second round of the Colorado state basketball tournaments, after a few remaining first-round games were completed Thursday.
No. 30 Falcon fell 85-53 to No. 3 Windsor in the only 6A-4A game involving a team from the Pikes Peak region.
The round of 16 for the three largest classifications – smaller schools are playing a district format – begin Friday. Four girls teams from the Colorado Springs area will host games Friday as the better seeded team, a group that includes No. 7 Doherty and No. 6 Fountain-Fort Carson in 6A and No. 7 Air Academy and No. 11 Cañon City in 5A.
No. 15 Pine Creek (6A), No. 16 Falcon (5A) and No. 17 TCA (4A) will be on the road.
On the boys’ side, games will be played Saturday. No. 1 Air Academy, No. 2 Mesa Ridge and No. 6 Lewis-Palmer will host in 4A. All other teams form the area are on the road, including No. 9 Vista Ridge, No. 15 Fountain-Fort Carson and No. 19 Doherty in 6A, No. 19 Palmer and No. 21 Harrison in 5A and No. 23 TCA in 4A.
Games beyond this weekend will be held at neutral sites as the tournaments narrow to eight teams.
PLAYOFF GLANCE
6A-4A tournaments; games involving Colorado Springs-area teams listed
FRIDAY
Girls
6A
No. 11 Grandview (15-9) at No. 6 Fountain-Fort Carson (22-2), 6 p.m.
No. 10 Fruita Monument (19-4) at No. 7 Doherty (18-6), 6 p.m.
No. 15 Pine Creek (15-9) at No. 2 Cherry Creek (20-4), 6 p.m.
5A
No. 16 Falcon (19-5) at No. 1 George Washington (20-4), 6 p.m.
No. 10 Littleton (17-7) at No. 7 Air Academy (16-8), 7 p.m.
No. 27 Frederick (13-11) at No. 11 Canon City (18-6), 7 p.m.
4A
No. 17 TCA (16-8) at No. 1 Holy Family (21-3), 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
Boys
6A
No. 15 Fountain-Fort Carson (19-5) at No. 2 Rock Canyon (22-2), 3 p.m.
No. 9 Vista Ridge (19-5) at No. 8 Valor Christian (17-7), 6 p.m.
No. 19 Doherty (16-8) at No. 3 Fossil Ridge (22-2), time TBA
5A
No. 15 Silver Creek (16-8) at No. 2 Mesa Ridge (24-0), 1 p.m.
No. 21 Harrison (18-6) at No. 5 Frederick (23-1), 3 p.m.
No. 16 Glenwood Springs (17-7) at No. 1 Air Academy (22-2), 7 p.m.
No. 11 Longmont (17-7) at No. 6 Lewis-Palmer (17-7), time TBA
No. 19 Palmer (14-10) at No. 3 Windsor (20-4), time TBA
4A
No. 23 TCA (16-8) at No. 7 Eaton (19-5), 6 p.m.