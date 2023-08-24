The first Air Academy drive to penetrate deep into Liberty territory ended on downs.

The second was capped by a missed field goal.

The third, with just over a minute remaining in the season’s first half, was finally capped by a touchdown pass from Madax Daniels to Caleb Kasayka.

A few taps on the side of the ketchup bottle were to be expected before the Kadets found their flow, and they did in a 21-7 victory over the Lancers at District 20 Stadium on Thursday night.

“We’re a different team,” said Air Academy coach Scott Grinde, whose team brings back just six starters – total – from a squad that broke a 15-year playoff drought last year. “We’re really young. We’re playing guys who have never played varsity football, and they did a great job. I’m really proud of them.”

Daniels, a junior, is one of those new guys. Last year he played mostly in mop-up time behind three-year starter Braden Dougherty.

“He played well,” Grinde noted of Daniels’ previous experience. “But it’s not the same.”

Daniels followed that touchdown pass in the closing moments of the first half with a 65-yard strike in the second minute of the second half.

The Kadets added a third touchdown on a short run from Jackson Schmadeka.

“I have some great teammates around me, so I knew we were going to be able to push the ball down the field,” Daniels said. “Every football team has its ups and downs in every game, and we did a good job overcoming those and pushing forward through those adversities and playing the best football we could.”

Liberty certainly had a hand in that adversity in a rematch of a game that Air Academy won 53-8 in 2022. The Lancers had an interception from Jackson Hunt in the first half and, until that last drive, had kept the Kadets scoreless.

Even near the end, the game wasn’t out of hand. The Lancers quickly drove 80 yards after falling behind by three touchdowns, scoring on a 10-yard pass from Elijah Rupejko to Hunt. The score was set up by a 78-yard reception from Jackson Miller, his second grab of 60-plus yards in the game.

An onside kick squirted free for several moments before Air Academy pounced on it with 3 minutes left.

Liberty eventually got the ball back with just over a minute remaining, but Kadets linebacker Terry Nohrenberg intercepted a pass to seal the game.

“We did what we had to do,” Grinde said. “A lot of time that’s football, you’ve got to make the plays when you have to.”