PARKER - Pine Creek boys’ soccer coach Ben Corley wasn’t the only person to notice his goalkeeper’s performance in a Class 5A semifinal against Regis Jesuit on Wednesday at EchoPark Automotive Stadium.
As the Raiders celebrated their hard-fought and well-earned 1-0 victory to advance to Friday’s final, one Raider player said to Casey McCloskey — the Regis goal scorer — something to the effect of “Dude, their keeper was so good.”
McCloskey’s was the first goal scored against Pine Creek in more than 200 minutes, as a pair of 1-0 upset wins over No. 2 Cherry Creek and No. 7 Grandview got the No. 18 Eagles back to the state semis.
“Confidence is a funny thing, and when you start to grow in confidence, you take your play to another level,” Corley said. “Eli (Young) has always had that ability level, and he’s just really played with confidence throughout these playoffs in goal. When you have a keeper playing at a high level it builds everyone’s confidence.”
Young, a senior, was up to the task almost every time he was tested, including a couple of acrobatic and scrambling saves in each half.
“Eli saved us quite a lot this season, especially in this game,” senior center back Carter Esterle said after a 12-6-1 season concluded. “He came up big. You know, I’m going to miss playing with him, but overall, he’s just one heck of a goalkeeper.”
There was little he could do about the Raiders’ lone goal. Young dove to make one save, but McCloskey, Regis’ leading scorer, was in the right place at the far post and buried a rebound in the 65th minute.
The Eagles sent in a couple of long crosses into the box in the final 15 minutes but failed to get a head to the ball.
“Emotions are going to run high in a game of this magnitude, but there’s no reason to hang any heads,” Corley said. “I’m just really proud of the seniors and how they’ve really led this group.”
Young, one of 11 seniors on the roster, deflected any credit, noting a couple of critical tackles from Esterle that prevented more work for the keeper.
“Our center backs, Carter and Caleb (Dodge), were killing it and then JP (Jake Peters) on the left and then Nick Adams on the right,” Young said. “It’s not a huge back line, except for Carter, but still they played their hearts out.”
Young and Esterle said they have plans to play collegiately, and their coach believes they’re more than qualified.
“Those two guys are right there at the top level with anyone in the state for their positions,” Corley said.
They looked the part Wednesday in what turned out to be a bittersweet prep finale.
“It does suck to lose in a semifinal, but considering this is our third time in school history, it’s pretty special,” Esterle said. “This is a special group of guys, and the fact that we made it so far is just pretty incredible. I’m proud of us.”
“It’s sad that this is my last time playing with these guys,” Young added. “It’s still a heck of a run from us, an 18 seed making it to the semis. That was a huge accomplishment for us. We’re all sad but still very proud.”