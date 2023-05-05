Regionals for tennis have taken on a different meaning after CHSAA changed the format to separate team and individual tournaments.

The format is all about individuals making their way closer to a state title now, rather than putting as many people in as possible with the hopes of winning the math game during the team tournament. Coach Dave Adams and Cheyenne Mountain did just that in a state win last year.

Now they are on the hook for readying through regionals for the individual tournament, all while awaiting a semifinal matchup in the team bracket.

Each of the other area schools involved in the week and weekend's regional action are gearing up for individual tournaments the following week. Here's how the action went the first three days across the state.

Class 3A

Vanguard senior Jordyn VanManen took the No. 1 singles bid and ran with it to lead the Coursers through Wednesday and Thursday's 3A Region 6 action.

The team also registered first-place finishes in the No. 2, 3 and 4 doubles brackets to send each to the state tournament. The Coursers led the region with four winners, just ahead of Fountain Valley's pair.

The Danes earned wins in the No. 2 and No. 3 singles brackets thanks to senior Christina Fernandez and sophomore Mei Sather.

Second-place finishes were also in the Coursers' favor.

The No. 2 and No. 3 singles spots both went to Vanguard after seniors Ainsley Skur and Hailey Blanchard held on to the second qualifying spots. Senior Ciera Hale and junior Adelaide Evans also grabbed the No. 2 doubles' runner-up spot.

Class 4A

Cheyenne Mountain is surely wishing the team tournament format was held off another year after qualifying No. 1 singles through No. 4 doubles at the 4A regionals on Wednesday and Thursday.

Freshmen Sophie Zhou, Alyssa Sadri and Saffron Heroldt all won their singles brackets in Region 6 to lead the way. The Red-Tailed Hawks' only seniors, the combinations of Brooke Ballenger and Hope Lewis; as well as Hannah Koury and Kate Delich took their respective No. 3 and No. 4 doubles to ensure a clean sweep by the hosts.

Right behind Cheyenne Mountain was Lewis-Palmer.

The Rangers had a sweep of their own, albeit of the second seeds in the region. Each respective region gets two entrants into the state tournament next weekend, and Lewis-Palmer followed senior Ellie Flinn's efforts to capture second in No. 1 singles. The Hawks boast a large freshmen group, and the Rangers sport a group with only three underclassmen.

Region 1 saw Palmer Ridge and hosting Discovery Canyon find success.

Both the No. 2 and No. 3 singles standouts for the Bears made it to state as first-place finishers. Sophomores Ulla Schultz and Juliya Yuskiv both won their respective brackets. Senior Alexis Ellison followed up a standout regular season in No. 1 singles with a final's loss to George Washington junior Leah Tiktin, but will still head to state as a second-place qualifier.

For the Thunder, it was senior Lannie Wilson and sophomore Hannah Ringstrom in the No. 2 and No. 3 singles final where each captured second place and a spot in Pueblo. The No. 2 doubles tandem of freshman Audrey Wolff and sophomore Carly Creps also made it through as a second-place finisher.

Class 5A

Pine Creek competes against the state's toughest classification in tennis, along with its 5A area counterparts. Each of the teams is looking to upend the powers that are Valor Christian and Cherry Creek.

In 5A Region 7, the Eagles were able to take another step towards that goal.

Pine Creek swept through the singles' brackets thanks to its sophomores. Ava Lewis, Keelin Sills and Ellie Ruge all won their respective, first-place bids on Wednesday and Thursday at the Rock Canyon Recreation Center.

It wasn't until the second-place spots that the Eagles tacked on additional bids to the state tournament. Freshmen duo Victoria Darling and Kenzie Cameron won the final spot in No. 3 doubles before senior Aa Ewald and freshman Shayna Kudumula did the same in No. 4 doubles.