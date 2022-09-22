Thomas Herholtz has been one of the most accomplished golfers in the area all year, so it's no real surprise the run kept going at the Country Club of Colorado.

He finished second with a 1-under-70 alongside teammates, sophomore Charlie Doyle and senior Carter Surofcheck who finished third and fourth, respectively, to lead the Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks to a 4A Region 2 win.

Fellow senior Kale Parthen finished sixth to put four Hawks and two Evergreen Cougars atop the event's finishers.

Herholtz and Region 2 individual champion, Evergreen sophomore Tyler Long, were the only two to finish below par.

The top run of the day for the fourth-year standout came between holes two and four, then later on 15 and 16. He posted birdies on each of the four holes, with just three bogeys in his 18 holes.

Two-shot birdies from Long on holes six and eight proved to be the difference between the two.

Herholtz will head to Pelican Lake in Greeley sporting a year full of top finishes. He finished third or better in seven of his nine events, including the latest regional finish.

All of it was in preparation to better last year's finish at state where Herholtz landed in a tie for 15th in 2021. The Hawks are positioned, too, to climb from their third-place team finish — Evergreen standing as one of their top competitors.

In the Region 2 tournament, other area schools found success also.

Air Academy sophomore Sam Brennan finished tied for 10th with a 7-over-78. Just behind the second-year Kadet was Lewis-Palmer junior William Simpfendorfer (T-15th) and Vista Ridge senior Bryce Raduziner (17th).

Palmer Ridge senior Caleb Peterson shot a 13-over-84 and Air Academy sophomore Cody Chatzer tallied a 14-over-85 to finish tied for 21st and 25th, respectively.

Loaded with locals, 4A Region 1 sees Falcons fly

Falcon enior Reese Knox finished second at last year's 4A state tournament. And with improvement, he hopes to take the classification this year.

He took another big step Thursday with a tie for the individual, 4A Region-1 title. Pueblo West senior Noah Wagner and Ponderosa senior Zane Aiken tied Knox's par-72.

Even with the top finish, Knox likely has room to improve. Four holes on the back nine saw the senior bogey, with three birdies and an eagle on the front nine.

During the regular season, Knox won three other tournaments and finished second in another before regionals.

The other highest local finishers at Walking Stick Golf Course were also Falcons. Seniors Brayden La Rose and Trevor Wolken finished ninth and tied for tenth, respectively, to give Falcon the team title, two strokes ahead of Pueblo West.

Coronado and The Classical Academy also found success.

The Cougars had freshman Carson Greene and junior Parker Shirola tie with Wolken for 10th place, shooting a 10-over-82.

Right behind was a group of Titans, led by junior Nathan Valentine who finished 17th. Freshman Zachary Valentine and senior Ryan Heiser tied for 18th, just one spot and three strokes behind to land TCA at fifth in the team standings.

Coronado finished seventh, with Palmer in sixth as a team with junior Thomas Moehring's 27th-place finish leading the way for the Terrors.

Pine Creek soars high once more in 5A Northern Regional

Last year has proven to be a preview of things to come for Pine Creek boys' golf.

Then-junior Wesley Erling finished second after a playoff with Arapahoe's Will Kate's to lead the area's 5A finishers.

He has fired right back this year, with fellow senior Bentley Barnett alongside. The two were part of a four-way tie for first place individually in the Northern Regional with Arvada West senior Luke Landskov and Legend junior Spencer Schlagel.

All four shot a 1-under-69 as the only group to shoot below par at Flatirons Golf Course Monday.

Bentley and Erling's top finish was flanked by senior Rylen Caldwell who finished in another tie — a three-way stalemate for fifth place at 1-over-71. Two bogeys on the back nine are seemingly all that separated him from joining the group at the top.

In turn, the Eagles won the Northern Regional as a team by eight strokes over Boulder. Sophomore Luke Wright completed the four-man team for Pine Creek.

Its top-three scorers added up to a 1-under-209, which stands as the only sub-par mark in the region.

Fountain-Fort Carson was also part of the Northern Regional, with four Trojans all finished in a clump.

Senior Caleb Foster led the way with a 35th-place finish. Sophomores Cain Gunkel (T-37th), William Masse (T-40th) and Logan Garsez (42nd) rounded out the Trojan scorecard.

Colorado Springs Christian heads 3A effort in Region 2

Commonground Golf Course in Aurora hosted on Wednesday what was seemingly a reunion for the area's small-school golf standouts.

Colorado Springs Christian, led by senior Luke German, tallied the highest team finish from the area at fourth. German finished in a tie for 20th with a 15-over-86.

Heading the area's individual finishers was Vanguard sophomore Eshan Jain. He shot a 10-over-81 to finish in a tie for 10th with Golden View Classical Academy junior Cooper Urbas.

Jain's top hole came on the 11th when he nailed in a birdie after hitting for par on four of the previous five holes.

Right behind the Courser was Manitou Springs junior Jack Clifford who tied for 12th with an 11-over-82.

The Lions made their hay in a pack as German's finish tied with sophomore Owen Albrecht for 20th. Junior Elijah Parks was right behind at 24th after he shot a 16-over-87.

St. Mary's junior Adam Jolicoeur finished in 25th, one stroke behind Parks.