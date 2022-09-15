Anyone who spends an hour at Antler Creek Golf Course is bound to see Reese Knox.
He practices there with his Falcon teammates, chats with golf pros in the shop and even parks golf carts and gets them ready for the next foursome as an employee.
Since six years old, Knox has been a fixture at the small-town course, to the point where his mom had to call the shop when he was younger, just to get him to take a break for dinner before returning soon after.
He's also transformed a Falcon program from barely fielding teams of four to 19 strong. And he has elevated his own game through hard work to the point where college golf in Arizona has become the next goal — a true-to-form golf addict inspiring the next generation of Antler Creek mainstays.
"I've had so many kids who can come out here and hit well on the range, but struggle on the course" assistant boys' and girls' golf head coach Wayne Reorda said. "Since really early on, Reese has done both. He's a different type of kid in this sport, he's been here since he was little. He's always beat us here to the course — rain, snow, I've rarely seen a kid that eats, sleeps and breathes golf."
Knox, in some ways, has passed the love on to his father, Jason.
The two have traveled across the country to play courses together, even with Jason's past being one built in hockey, rather than golf.
The two have seemingly learned the sport together. Jason doesn't go quite as much, now that Reese has begun such a hearty tournament slate. But even when he's riding in the cart without him, Reese heeds his father's guidance.
"I always hear a little voice in my head telling what to do and what not to do," Reese said. "Something as small as pulling a driver on a short par-four, I hear his voice in my head telling me to do stuff different."
As Reorda has watched Reese grow up through the golf shop, he's been an extension of a father figure.
Sprinting back in to get another bucket of golf balls for the range has often been the language spoken between the two.
It's a big reason why the now-senior finished second at the 4A state course last year. Since the beginning of his junior year, Reese has topped the field in seven regular-season tournaments.
His team's have risen, too, after a last-place finish his first year at state as a sophomore to a fifth-place finish last season.
On Monday, Reese finished 12th at Montrose, which, though a quality finish, was his lowest of the year. Now he's equipped to handle the struggles golf throws at him even better.
One hole at a time is how the senior takes his outings. Come Oct. 3 and 4 at Pelican Lakes in Windsor, he'll be ready to handle the shifts.
And as usual, no result will happen with work ethic to blame — Reese figured that out before he'd even entered middle school.