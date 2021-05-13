Nikki Bloemen held her 5-month old daughter amid the frenzied Rampart celebration and reflected on the past, present, future and all that led to this state championship that was so long in the making.
“For us to finally pull this out means more than I can put into words,” Bloeman said after coaching the Rams to their first state title, a four-set, 25-17, 22-25, 25-13, 25-23, victory over Grandview at The Broadmoor World Arena on Thursday.
Bloeman had been close to this as a player, helping Rampart to the semifinals as a senior in 2008. She had the program back in the semifinals in her first year of coaching in 2014.
In the fall of 2019, the Rams entered the state tournament as the No. 6 seed but with only two losses on the season. They didn’t get into the final four.
So, what changed and allowed for this to happen – a blitzkrieg through the state tournament that saw them win nine of 11 sets?
First, the caliber of talent. Penn State-bound senior outside hitter Anjelina Starck played her way to Gatorade Colorado Player of the Year honors this season. She showed up at Rampart as a sophomore, transferring from Las Vegas powerhouse high school Bishop Gorman after her father’s job as an aerospace engineer prompted a move.
Starck, who had won a state title in Nevada, chose Rampart because that’s where her friend, Riley Simpson, was playing.
Simpson is last in the line of four sisters who have dominated the local volleyball scene. Taylor (who played at Nebraska and Colorado), Sierra (Colorado), Gabbi (Colorado and Kansas) came before her, all playing at Doherty, where Sierra and Gabbi teamed together on a state championship squad.
Riley, who has signed to play at Baylor, wanted a change, so she attended Palmer Ridge as a freshman. When that commute proved cumbersome, she transferred to Rampart.
“I feel like I’m in a movie right now,” Simpson said. “It doesn’t feel real.”
Having a pair of NCAA Division I-bound seniors provided an obvious advantage for Rampart (13-1), which entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed, but Bloeman felt that was only part of the equation. She liked the team’s depth, like Starck’s sister Izzy, a freshman, serving the final seven points of the first set.
But there was more. Over the summer, Bloeman arranged for high-profile athletes from the area to talk to her team about mental toughness. Team USA volleyball player Haleigh Washington, a Doherty grad, U.S. Paralympian Jessica Long and August Raskie, who starred at Rampart and Oregon, provided insight into the mental side of sports.
And sure enough, that came in handy in the championship match when Grandview jumped to a 6-0 lead in the first game.
Rampart called a timeout, and Bloeman asked the team to remember those lessons.
“Coach Nikki had us just take one deep breath and relax, and it helped and we just played free, and we knew we were going to win,” Anjelina Starck said.
Starck earned the point that broke that opening skid, lofting a kill over a wall of blockers that had proven formidable in those first few points.
The momentum immediately switched to Rampart and stayed there through the final point and celebration.
As Bloeman held little Kinzlee, a few days short of 6 months old, she thought about the timing of all of this. Kinzlee’s due date was a few days after the championship match was supposed to have been played in November, and the coach would likely have missed the season had COVID-19 not rewritten the high school schedule this year.
It all worked out that the long drought ended, and she was able to be present for it.
And as she looked at her daughter, she figured it didn’t need to end here.
“I’ll try to groom her,” the proud coach, proud mom and newly minted state champion said, “to be our next big stud.”