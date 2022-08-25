Rob Royer came back to Rampart to build a winner.

The former, and now-new head coach of the football program was given a blank slate once more, led by a pair of quarterbacks who share his vision.

Senior Braden Sears led the way for most of last season before asking for a change. He can handle the offense, but the Rams needed a spark — enter junior Hayden Benoit. The two have put aside their pride for the sake of winning, and a 45-0 opening win Thursday over Coronado at home was a positive start.

It was the largest differential for the team since last year's 55-0 win over Liberty. When the Cougars and Rams met in 2021, Rampart took home a single-digit win.

"We worked so hard this summer," Sears said. "Coaches brought up bringing both of us in and I was all for it. I was so tired of losing, and if this was what we needed to win, I'm all for it."

The two quarterbacks combined for three touchdowns, with Sears' best of the night coming on a throw down the sidelines to senior Chase Pollmiller who brought it in with one hand after a quick bobble to finish an 83-yard touchdown.

"There's nothing that compares to throwing it like that, there wasn't a lot of those last year," Sears said. "We've been working together all summer and it all came together there."

Two of the touchdowns were set up by the defense. On a couple big plays for the Cougars' — a scramble by quarterback Jaxon Gutowski and an outside handoff later — the Rams forced a fumble after giving up the big gain.

"Everyone trusts each other," Benoit said. "Both lines did their job and it just builds on that trust in one another. It only gets better when you do that."

At running back, the team also used a tandem of players.

Juniors Maciu Ramaqa and Nate Isaacson found many holes through the Coronado defense for three touchdowns of their own. Ramaqa's two contributed to a 31-0 halftime lead.

The summer saw Rampart challenge Falcon in a scrimmage, and put together workouts and training that surpassed previous years.

When the first game arrived, Royer knew he had a group that would work hard, but little beyond that.

The team coming together and put winning first before the importance of starting. It was a sign this group would at least keep their priorities in line.

"They just worked so hard — had a great summer camp and practices," Royer said. "We have who we have, and that's all we want. We were blessed with these kids.

"To see them go out and play like that on all three units and react positively to adversity — I'm over the moon for those kids."