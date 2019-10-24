The game was basically played on one side of the field. And for the Rampart boys' soccer players and coaches, they wouldn't have wanted it any other way.
Kyle Bergmeier recorded his first hat trick this season, fellow senior Oboyo Kuot added two goals and the Rams had a dominant all-around performance in a 7-0 victory over Coronado on Thursday. Both teams played through a cold afternoon at Garry Berry Stadium in front of a small crowd bundled up in scarfs, beanies and warm coats.
The win also marked a historic moment for the Rams (14-0-1, 5-0-1 5A/4A Colorado Springs Metro League), who finished the regular season with an unbeaten record. It is believed to be the first time Rampart has achieved the milestone in program history.
"It's kind of fun doing it with these guys," Rams coach Karl Anderson said. "They're great kids, great group of players."
Rampart entered the league game as the favorite, considering it had outscored opponents 65-11. The Rams, rated second in the latest Class 5A RPI standings, were facing a Coronado team that had a 2-12 record.
But in the first half, Rampart had just a 1-0 lead — thanks to Kuot's first score, a 20-yarder that slipped past the Coronado goalkeeper. In the final 40 minutes, however, the Rams ruled the field.
They didn't let Coronado fire a single shot throughout the game, forcing their goalkeeper to stand mostly idle between the goal posts. And when the Cougars did have the ball, the Rampart defenders quickly stripped it away.
For much of the afternoon, it was the Rams taking all the shots.
"It was about patience that allowed us to find those openings," Bergmeier said. "Relaxing and taking our time allowed us to score."
The senior recorded his hat trick in the second half: two scores thanks to assists by Aydon Ellis and David Peters and an unassisted goal. Kuot and Simegn Collins each added a goal before the Rams capped their day off with a successful penalty kick.
After the game, the Rams quickly packed up and left the field.
But they know their work isn't quite done despite already having a successful season.
And now, they enter the postseason knowing that one loss means the end.
"It's really now or never," Bergmeier said. "We have 18 seniors, so for a lot of us, we know it's our last chance and it's our opportunity to make a statement. For me, it means a lot. And everyone out here is going to give it everything they got to make a run."