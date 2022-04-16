The chances were there.
But early on, they kept ending with offsides flags thrust into the air, or shots missing just wide. The Rams overcame the missed opportunities, however, and routed Sand Creek 2-0.
Rampart built a two-goal lead, but it wasn’t the kind of soccer coach Carisa Whitson has come to expect from her squad
Finally, with 12:58 left in the first half, the Rams started to find their stride.
“We just refocused and talked to each other, realizing how Sand Creek was playing their formation,” Whitson said. “Just readjusting to make sure that we play a little bit smarter and with a little more focus.”
Sophomore defender Abigail Davis kicked a through pass to Taylynn Levi who was streaking up the right side of the field. Levi took a few touches and fired a shot to the opposite corner, just out of reach of Sand Creek’s diving goaltender.
Then, the Rams started to roll.
Rampart scored three more goals before the half ended, taking firm control on the way to a 10-0 win over Sand Creek (1-9) on Saturday at Academy School District 20 Stadium.
“We had movement off the ball and we’ve been working on different runs, second and third man runs in training,” Whitson said. So it was kind of nice to be able to put that into play today.”
Levi was a driving force for the Rams.
The junior midfielder scored another goal in the first, splitting her defenders with controlled dribbles before firing to the left corner of the net with nine minutes until the break.
She finished the game with two goals, while controlling the Rampart attack.
“She is one of our leaders,” Whitson said of Levi. “I can put her anywhere we need her. She played midfield and then I moved her to center back and she was still able to distribute and play calmly and effectively.”
Six other players scored for Rampart, with Davis and Ashlyn Fitzpatrick also scoring two apiece. Kendall Morgan, Isabella Candelaria and Kinsey Zeigner each contributed a pair of assists.
“We don’t have just one standout,” Whitson said. “We have a handful of players that bring it every game. It truly is a team effort.”
With the victory, the Rams improve to 7-1-1 and are on a five-game win streak.
“We really came into the game just enjoying the sport,” Whitson said. “Our main focus was to play as a team and stay positive and have a great time. I think when we do that, things just come together naturally.”