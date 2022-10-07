Homecoming was just what Rampart football needed.
The fireworks, packed stands of fans wrapped in bundles of layers and fog were all secondary to the Rams' run game in a 55-14 rout of Cheyenne Mountain on Friday at D20 Stadium.
Haydn Benoit and Braden Sears, Rampart's junior and senior quarterbacks, respectively, combined for five touchdowns while junior tailback Maciu Ramaqa added two of his own, catching a third from Benoit.
After being outscored 130-7 the last three weeks, a return home, and a more comparable opponent were just what coach Rob Royer's squad needed.
The motivation from lopsided losses fueling a great week of practice didn't hurt, either.
"One of the things we're looking to do is bottle up weeks like this," the coach said "We played some incredible football teams, but if we can model how this week went, we're a capable team. They showed themselves that again tonight."
Royer knows the balance that needs to be struck by players in a long season.
Many teams crumble after a three-game losing streak and never recover. He knew the Rams weren't that type of squad, and to his credit, so did Ramaqa.
After being told he'd start at tailback, he already had visions of a fast start. Two runs later and he was already in the end zone on Rampart's first drive.
Cheyenne Mountain answered right back on a 40-yard touchdown from junior Bruce Archambault to senior Brody Dwyer before the Rams rattled off 48 unanswered points.
The punches to the jaw over the last three weeks made a quick strike from the Red-Tailed Hawks motivational, rather than devastating.
"We had such good confidence in this game and a good attitude," Benoit said. "Having all these fans out here having fun always helps, too."
Credit, in large part, goes to Royer's defense.
Sophomore James Royer set up the Rams' third touchdown with an interception. Two of the next three touchdowns for the hosts were set up by forced fumbles. And to end the game and keep the 41-point margin, a buzzer-beating interception by junior Gaige Haskell.
Rampart, like many of its counterparts, takes homecoming as seriously as a playoff game. What's more, coach Royer is a former Ram himself — he's come back to the program, and they've already bested last year's two-win total.
Even his third and fourth-string players got the chance to see Hatchell Field Friday.
"As a Rampart grad, any time you can win your homecoming game is awesome," coach Royer said. "All of our kids work hard each week, so seeing some kids step under the Friday night lights for maybe just the second or third time is really special.
"It's something everyone will remember."